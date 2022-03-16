woman with caption "feeding my hours-old baby in the hospital, the nurses had asked me to record the times that he ate so I grab my sleeping boyfriend's phone to check the time" (l) screenshot of phone with newborn baby and text message preview that reads "Marissa - Come cuddle" (r)

‘I hope he pays maximum child support and gets minimal custody’: Woman says she caught boyfriend cheating while she was in the delivery room

'I grab my sleeping boyfriend's phone to check the time.'

IRL

Published Mar 16, 2022

Dark humor is growing increasingly common on TikTok, and PSY’s “Gangnam Style” is the soundtrack to sharing it. One TikToker revealed the time she caught her boyfriend cheating on her.

In the video, @aubrecita records herself as the text overlay reads, “Feeding my hours-old baby in the hospital, the nurse asked me to record the times that he ate, so I grab my sleeping boyfriend’s phone to check the time.” A photo appears in the video that shows a woman named “Marissa” texting her boyfriend asking him to “come cuddle.”

I know—I can’t believe he let his battery get that low either #babydaddyproblems #postpartum #formerteenmom

Her video got over 5 million views. Questions and jokes flooded her comments section.

“*crosses Marissa off the baby name list *” one person joked.

“I hope he pays maximum child support and gets minimal custody,” another said.

Someone else pointed out that the screenshot showed his background is a photo of his newborn son. The TikToker said in response to that comment that her now-ex-boyfriend texted his friend and said the baby doesn’t look like him.

“Y’all still together???” one asked.

In the follow-up video, she replied to this question by lip-syncing to audio, saying, “Hell nah to the nah nah nah.” She said she’s now married to a man who “restored my faith in men.”

Reply to @panderson99

The Daily Dot reached out to @aubrecita via TikTok comment

