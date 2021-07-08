TikToker @katie.reagan posted a video on Wednesday showing her car windows smashed in due to an alleged robbery in which her wallet was stolen. Her COVID-19 vaccine card, however, was removed from her wallet and placed in her front seat on top of broken glass and debris.

“When the guy who breaks into your car is nice enough to take your vaccination card out of your wallet and leave it for you,” the post reads.

TikTok users jokingly called the move a form of flirting.

“Y’all should date,” commented @bolittle3.

“Lowkey he was prolly flirting w u, “ added @savstark.

Others shared similar stories.

“This happened to me but they took out my baby’s ultrasound,” said @stefidelmar.

“Once I was in the process of moving so everything was in my car n it got broken into and they took everything but my dads rosary,” commented @fallingbee.

“This is like when someone got my credit card info and made a donation to the Red Cross… had to explain to the bank person that I didn’t donate,” @woahwhillee wrote.

Some users didn’t find it as charming.

“I’m genuinely concerned for some of you in the comments,” said @bookishflower.

Another offered a differing theory:

“Maybe it was a girl not a guy! would explain the consideration :),” commented @bennony458.

On Thursday, the video had over 364,000 views and 60,000 likes.

It’s not clear if the TikToker filed a police report regarding the alleged robbery. The Daily Dot reached out for comment.

