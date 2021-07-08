Teletubbies on Twitter

The Teletubbies’ vaccination cards have Twitter users horny and ready for ‘tubby hot summer’

They received the Noo-nson and AstraTubbica vaccines, which have yet to be approved by the FDA for human use.

Cecilia Lenzen 

Cecilia Lenzen

Internet Culture

Published Jul 7, 2021

The Teletubbies are officially vaccinated against COVID-19 and ready for their “Tubby hot summer,” and Twitter users are horny for them.

Featured Video Hide

Yes, those cute, little, colorful aliens—Tinky-Winky, Dipsy, Laa Laa, and Po—from that one TV show in the ‘90s. Those Teletubbies.

Advertisement Hide

As is customary these days, the Teletubbies shared their COVID-19 vaccination cards on social media, announcing, “We’re all vaxxed! Just in time for a Tubby hot summer.”

They’re neither Pfizer nor Moderna girls; they received the Noo-nson and AstraTubbica vaccines, which have yet to be approved by the FDA for human use. 

Folks on Twitter seemed to have two primary reactions to this news, either happiness that the Teletubbies are “legal adults” or complete outrage at a children’s show encouraging their young viewers to get vaccinated (for the record, Teletubbies is marketed toward preschool-aged viewers who are not eligible for vaccination and not typically old enough to see this tweet). 

Advertisement Hide

Tinky-Winky, Dipsy, Laa Laa, and Po all listed their birthdays as Feb. 20, 2003, which makes them 18 years old. 

Twitter user Keaton Patti quoted the announcement, saying, “Holy shit the Teletubbies are 18???” with several suggestive emojis.

Another user who goes by Pepi put it more bluntly. 

Advertisement Hide

“Teletubbies are 18 years old which means u can legally fuck them,” they tweeted.

“The Poopman” and several other users had similar questions and comments. 

Advertisement Hide
Advertisement Hide

Those who weren’t trying to sneak into the Teletubbies’ beds and rail them were disgusted they got jabbed and turned off from the idea of watching the show ever again. 

Advertisement Hide

A flat earther Twitter user said, “They are now using Teletubbies as a way to normalise giving the [COVID-19 vaccine] to children. These people are truly evil.”

Another anti-vaxxer tweeted, “Parents… these sick assholes are using TV characters to brainwash kids. Proceed with caution.”

Advertisement Hide

Someone else called the Teletubbies “vaxxholes” and called for a boycott of the show. Fellow anti-vaxxers wholeheartedly agreed.

Advertisement Hide

Regardless of whether you plan to slide into their DMs or never watch the show again, the entire thing could—shockingly—be a hoax. Because the date of their second shot hasn’t happened yet, of course. 

Top culture stories on the Dot

Courtney Love calls out Olivia Rodrigo for ripping off her album
Lil Nas X shuts down homophobe who made fun of his BET Awards outfit
Thot Shit’ soundtracks Black creators’ TikTok strike

Sign up to receive the best of the internet in your inbox.

Share this article
*First Published: Jul 7, 2021, 7:23 pm CDT

Cecilia Lenzen

Cecilia Lenzen is a freelance reporter for The Daily Dot. She is a journalism student at the University of Texas at Arlington and former editor in chief of the student newspaper The Shorthorn.

Cecilia Lenzen