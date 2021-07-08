The Teletubbies’ vaccination cards have Twitter users horny and ready for ‘tubby hot summer’

The Teletubbies are officially vaccinated against COVID-19 and ready for their “Tubby hot summer,” and Twitter users are horny for them.

Yes, those cute, little, colorful aliens—Tinky-Winky, Dipsy, Laa Laa, and Po—from that one TV show in the ‘90s. Those Teletubbies.

As is customary these days, the Teletubbies shared their COVID-19 vaccination cards on social media, announcing, “We’re all vaxxed! Just in time for a Tubby hot summer.”

They’re neither Pfizer nor Moderna girls; they received the Noo-nson and AstraTubbica vaccines, which have yet to be approved by the FDA for human use.

We’re all vaxxed! Just in time for a Tubby hot summer ☀️ Who's ready to come out & play pic.twitter.com/AtXTExaCMs — Teletubbies (@TeletubbiesHQ) July 7, 2021

Folks on Twitter seemed to have two primary reactions to this news, either happiness that the Teletubbies are “legal adults” or complete outrage at a children’s show encouraging their young viewers to get vaccinated (for the record, Teletubbies is marketed toward preschool-aged viewers who are not eligible for vaccination and not typically old enough to see this tweet).

Tinky-Winky, Dipsy, Laa Laa, and Po all listed their birthdays as Feb. 20, 2003, which makes them 18 years old.

Twitter user Keaton Patti quoted the announcement, saying, “Holy shit the Teletubbies are 18???” with several suggestive emojis.

Holy shit the Teletubbies are 18??? 🤔 Alright alright alright 😉😍😎😁☺️ https://t.co/FJNZLBIW0B — Keaton Patti (@KeatonPatti) July 7, 2021

Another user who goes by Pepi put it more bluntly.

“Teletubbies are 18 years old which means u can legally fuck them,” they tweeted.

Teletubbies are 18 years old which means u can legally fuck them https://t.co/D0hUMoCaKk — Pepi (@pepipop) July 7, 2021

“The Poopman” and several other users had similar questions and comments.

do yall think the teletubbies fuck ??? not each other just like in general https://t.co/XIkQTfReOH — the Poopman™ (@g1lf_wtf) July 7, 2021

The Teletubbies being born in February 2003 reveals that Teletubbies can Fuck Legally https://t.co/f16BRzg1O5 — David (@dizzrobo) July 7, 2021

how the fuck did tinky winky get a second vaccine before me that fvcking tw¡nk i’ll k¡ck his ass https://t.co/GHWgczr6Qh — jude (@hyunavore) July 7, 2021

Not the tellytubbies ready to fuck https://t.co/PUbUZ1DMKF — Baja blast enema (@beetfingerthot) July 7, 2021

teletubbies ready to get railed https://t.co/2LTSaXvKAg — Ashley Reese (@offbeatorbit) July 7, 2021

Those who weren’t trying to sneak into the Teletubbies’ beds and rail them were disgusted they got jabbed and turned off from the idea of watching the show ever again.

A flat earther Twitter user said, “They are now using Teletubbies as a way to normalise giving the [COVID-19 vaccine] to children. These people are truly evil.”

Another anti-vaxxer tweeted, “Parents… these sick assholes are using TV characters to brainwash kids. Proceed with caution.”

Parents… these sick assholes are using TV characters to brainwash kids.

Proceed with caution. https://t.co/K8zjhMfjsV — Engineer4Health (@Engineer4Health) July 7, 2021

Someone else called the Teletubbies “vaxxholes” and called for a boycott of the show. Fellow anti-vaxxers wholeheartedly agreed.

Well my 2 year old will never EVER be watching @TeletubbiesHQ again. EVER. This is disgusting. If I said more of whats inside my head I would get a ban for sure… https://t.co/3oKuoTwzvE — Renee Hoenderkamp (@DrHoenderkamp) July 7, 2021

What the heck…. Why would they do that, promoting the crap…. Geez, disgusting 🤮 https://t.co/jFTAELCmjN — 𝕊𝕥𝕒𝕪ℍ𝕦𝕟𝕘𝕣𝕪ℙ𝕋 🇬🇧 🙋🏻‍♂️ #KBF (@StayHungryPT) July 7, 2021

Regardless of whether you plan to slide into their DMs or never watch the show again, the entire thing could—shockingly—be a hoax. Because the date of their second shot hasn’t happened yet, of course.