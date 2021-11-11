‘Yasss finally some REAL representation’: Target’s brown nutcracker with pride flag sparks debate in viral TikTok

A brown-skinned nutcracker doll holding a rainbow flag and dressed in a rainbow hat and suit sparked a viral debate on TikTok.

TikTok user @spawnlings posted video footage of the doll, which is being sold at Target. The TikTok video received nearly 340,000 views and more than 1700 likes as of Thursday.

“Found it at target tis the season,” the caption stated.

The brown-skinned, rainbow doll was placed on a Target shelf next to a traditional-looking, white nutcracker doll holding a sword instead of a pride flag. Maybe for the not-so-proud Target shoppers.

“This is what Tchaikovsky wanted,” one viewer commented, referencing Russian composer Pyotr Tchaikovsky, who created the Nutcracker ballet.

“Sleigh,” another viewer joked.

Unrecorded

Several viewers pointed out that the rainbow-toting doll was a prime example of rainbow capitalism—but they still wanted one. Also known as “pink capitalism” or “pinkwashing,” rainbow capitalism is a term used to describe the commercialization and commodification of LGBTQ movements and symbols, such as rainbows.

“It reeks of rainbow capitalism,” one such viewer wrote. “That being said, hell yeah.”

Another user commented, “I can’t STAND rainbow capitalism. With that being said, I’ll take 12.”

Unrecorded

Unrecorded

Other viewers didn’t seem to think the doll was that cute or funny.

“Feeling kinda performative,” one user pointed out.

Another confused viewer wrote, “This feels like the best form of representation as well as a hate crime… I’m honestly so confused.”

Target did not respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment.

Today’s Top Stories