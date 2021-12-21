‘We’re all stuck on the plane’: TikToker captures moment British Airways pilot receives positive COVID test

TikTok creator @darcdikdok was excited to go on vacation to Barbados before her plans were derailed by an announcement that the pilot tested positive for COVID-19. They were asked to stay on the British Airways plane for 5 hours before finding out it was a false positive.

“Thought I was going away to escape corona,” the TikTok caption reads. The video received over 993,400 views since posting Monday.

A text overlay reads, “Pilot just got a text saying he tested positive so we’re all stuck on the plane.”

The pilot’s announcement can be heard in the background: “What we’re currently doing is looking for another pilot to take my place and that process is ongoing. But it’s not going to happen quickly and at the moment, we have got people in the process of trying to find someone.”

The TikToker posted a follow-up video shortly after she deboarded the plane. Apparently, the passengers waited onboard for five hours before disembarking.

“Update: they kicked us off 5 hours later and gave us £4 food vouchers,” says a text layover.

According to The Mirror, passengers were able to re-board after the result turned out to be a false positive. The flight finally landed in Barbados 17 hours after initial boarding.

“During the delay we provided customers with refreshment vouchers to use in the terminal,” a representative for British Airways told the Daily Dot. “Customers were handed a letter of apology on arrival. We’re contacting our customers over the coming days to apologize for their experience and offer a gesture of goodwill.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @darcdikdok for comment.

