‘I would legitimately call CPS over that’: Woman tried to donate her breast milk to a mother in need, but was rejected because she was COVID vaccinated

A recall of the nation’s biggest infant formula maker has pushed the United States into a shortage, causing parents to scramble to find ways to feed their newborns. Since the beginning of May, over 40% of baby formula has been out of stock. A TikToker and mother says a mother in need rejected her breast milk donation, saying it was “poison because I’m vaccinated.”

TikToker Sam (@sambearrr) posted the clip of herself on her phone on June 30. The text overlay reads, “*Me responding to a local facebook post requesting donor breastmilk because her baby can’t tolerate formula, she has no donor milk left, and her baby is screaming from hunger.*”

Then it reads: “*Her telling me my milk is poison because I’m vaccinated and she’d rather let her baby starve.*”

In the comments, another person said they experienced the same thing trying to donate breast milk: “Every time I tried to donate I got people denying because I’m vaccinated. I eventually just stopped donating.”

“I never thought it would be this hard to find someone willing to accept my donation,” Sam replied.

“I mean, her loss but poor baby,” another person commented.

Another user said, “I would legitimately call CPS over that.”

“I have come across the same problem. It’s horrible,” wrote another.

As of Friday, the video has over 193,00 views.

A study published in the journal Obstetrics & Gynecology found that the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine does transfer antibodies through breastmilk, offering babies more protection against the virus. No evidence has been found that the vaccine is harmful to the mother or the baby during breastfeeding, but some people remain hesitant. As of April 7, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 77% of the United States population have gotten one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Sam via Instagram direct message.

