‘Let’s just start putting things back then’: Woman tells boyfriend she ‘forgot wallet’ while shopping to see his reaction, sparking debate

In a viral video posted on June 27, TikToker Alyssa Lauren (@alyssalauren) participated in a trend where one partner tells the other that they forgot their wallet at home as they’re out shopping.

The video now has over 11.1 million views.

Lauren stitched another TikTok creator’s video, @samandmonica, with her own version of the trend. After informing her boyfriend that she forgot her wallet, he took matters into his own hands.

“Let’s just start putting things back then,” he said, returning the items back to the rack.

In the comments section, some users find the boyfriend’s reaction amusing while others think Lauren is entitled.

“Sorry but this is realistic. Our guys are great but they aren’t the social media TikTok romantic,’” one user commented.

“He said ‘damn that sounds like a YOU problem,’” another user said.

“Honestly wouldn’t consider that a red flag cuz he a boyfriend not a husband,” a third user commented.

The Daily Dot reached out to Lauren via TikTok comment and Instagram message.

Today’s top stories