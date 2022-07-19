‘Boss is going hella crazy looking for his crew to pop up’: Worker films boss staring out window when only 2 of 25 workers show up, sparking debate

A TikToker sparked debate after posting a video in which she claims only two out of 25 workers showed up for a job.

In the video posted by user Roseann (@rosaaayyy95), a man stares out of a window at a Walmart while on the phone.

“When only 2 of 25 show up to work today and now yo ur boss is going hella crazy looking for his crew to pop up,” Roseann wrote in the text overlaying the video.

Her video currently has over 4.1 million views and inspired a follow-up.

In the comments section, viewers commented on the ongoing labor shortage, saying that if workers were not showing up, it was either the fault of low wages or bad management.

“We have a wage discrepancy and not a labor shortage,” one user wrote.

“They said we [can] be replaced,” another echoed. “We proving them wrong right now.”

“Thats a reflection of ether bad pay or leadership…or both,” a third wrote.

“That’s because workers aren’t paid fair wages anymore. It’s not a livable wage. Just enough to afford not even a whole house and some food,” a fourth stated.

In the comments section, Roseann defended both her management and their wages. According to her, the team is working a project at a Walmart, though they are not directly employed by Walmart.

“The guy is a great manager,” she wrote. “Just children for workers.”

She later posted a follow-up explaining their wages and what happened in the video.

According to Roseann, a sizable portion of the team got sick from other employees and “wiped out half of [their] team…and a lot of people quit.”

She then states her theory that people quit because they don’t want to work, and that the job is perceived to be difficult.

“What we do is not easy, I’m not going to lie,” she says. “We do lift a lot. … It’s worth the money that we’re getting, and all I’m going to say is that our pay goes up to $35 an hour.”

Roseann was not available to be reached for comment.

