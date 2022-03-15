‘This is not the first time a man has said this to me. To me, it’s racist’: TikToker says an Italian man told her he would ‘f*ck’ the Black out of her

A Black woman says after matching with an Italian man on Tinder, he messaged her saying “ti scoperei cosi farte da farti diventare ariana,” which she translated to “I would fuck you hard enough to turn you into an Aryan” using Google translate.

(When translated by the Daily Dot using Google translate, the phrase reads “I would fuck you so far as to make you Aryan.”)

“Nah literally if you’re Italian is that what he really meant??” TikToker Britt (@britt7478) wrote in the video’s caption. “What he mean by Aryan?????”

The TikTok was posted on March 7 and has 25,000 views.

Commenters on the video seemed to be as appalled as Britt is at the message.

“Girl what……I’m scared for you,” @johnnaishere commented. The TikToker responded saying that she’s “no where near” the man.

“Why do they do this? I’m genuinely curious?” @jotarosoppaibby wrote.

“I am TRAUMATIZED,” @madamnscarlet wrote. Britt responded saying that she is also traumatized.

“Sad thing is I’m used to yt men saying some type of variation of this…like this racist,” the TikToker commented.

Other commenters remarked on racism in Italy, especially against Black women.

“Yes, he meant that,” @ragnelleandthe3b commented, who identified themselves as Italian. “Italian people are pretty racist. Also don’t trust Italian men, we have a crisis of stalkers and feminicide.”

According to Euractiv, an outlet reporting on Europe writ large, Italy’s rate of femicide—or the “intentional” murder of women because of their gender—increased during the pandemic.

“Yeah, I’ve seen tons of videos about traveling to Italy, and the men get aggressive when women don’t want them,” @hboofie wrote. “One even punched a [black woman] in the face.” (The Daily Dot was not able to immediately find more information on the aforementioned event.)

In a follow-up video, Britt says that the man’s phrasing was “a very creative way” to say that he was going to “f the Black” out of her, as phrased by commenter @__maxwell.

“Believe it or not, this is not the first time a man has said this to me,” she says. “To me, it’s racist.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @britt7478 via TikTok comment and Tinder via email.

