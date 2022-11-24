The trash fire that is 2020 has been a real drag. For those of us who embrace the Korean skincare routine, it helped get us through a lot of it just like it’s helped us with so many other things. Those of you who know how devout I am to my skincare probably have the same reaction to Black Friday sales that I do: can I get any of my staples on sale?

In fact, you can! Here are the major sales I’ll be shopping this year. If you’ve been dreading emptying that bottle of your favorite toner or serum, this is your time.

I’ve made no secret this year of how much of my skincare routine has become Peach & Lily products. The formulations hit a balance between gentle and effective I rarely find despite all the skincare I’ve tried. If you’re not sure where to begin, the Glass Skin Discovery Kit is a great way to sample four of the line’s products. And if you’d like to read what went into the making of them, our interview with Peach & Lily founder Alicia Yoon is right here. You’ll also get four free sheet masks with any order you make that includes Peach & Lily Collection products.

Unrecorded

Soko Glam is also doing a 35% off sitewide sale for Black Friday, which includes most of their items. They will also throw in a free Tea Time Deep Moisture Hydrogel Mask with purchases over $90, while supplies last. They’re also offering 20% off Soko Glam’s house line When I Met You, which is one of my 2020 faves.

Glow Recipe has Black Friday deals going on all week. At the time of this writing, they’re offering 20% off sitewide and free gifts for orders over $75. You may want to keep an eye on the site to see what other deals it will unveil, but if you’ve never shopped there before, you can’t go wrong with anything from the Watermelon Glow line.

More Korean beauty reads