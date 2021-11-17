‘No words’: ‘Blackface Hype House’ TikTok account taken down after Black creators call out racist posts

A group of teenagers allegedly started a TikTok account in which they wore Blackface and made racist content. Their videos went viral after several creators called them out and has since been taken down.

The account, @blackfacehypehouse, featured videos of white teenagers in Blackface lip syncing to songs by Black artists. The offensive clips caught the attention of numerous Black TikTokers, who urged other TikTokers to block and report the account.

TikTok user @kingjeanty1989, known as DJ Soulchild on the platform, had only one thing to say when he stitched a video from the Blackface account: “Wow.” He shook his head, speechless.

TikTok user @eb_ready, or Ebony Rose, also shook her head in disbelief as she stitched a video from the account. Rose said she needed to know who ran the account and needed viewers to report it.

“So we’re literally going to sit here and let this whole page be a fucking thing?” she asked. “Yeah, yeah no the fuck we’re not.”

https://www.tiktok.com/@eb_ready/video/7030596898360708357?_d=secCgwIARCbDRjEFSACKAESPgo8fUCcp8oXNd6%2F71A%2Fi1H5mx1%2F38sCGjOq7bcoBRAxN9b8XNpvdbBwctYHZTCYlUYUy20lU7Nx1OTqair4GgA%3D&checksum=053d9b3fa2b30abd01e4326984116d9cd282dc4fe02b403b0521523335b0f86b&language=en&preview_pb=0&sec_user_id=MS4wLjABAAAAiGlf5kWR_bkxL4NUswUaYEFrTSSkvho1LfvuPiIolI90cGbjDI8lhaNk_qvK12p4&share_app_id=1233&share_item_id=7030596898360708357&share_link_id=BC9A05AA-8A06-47DD-A41B-8818AE6CF4FC&source=h5_m×tamp=1637093426&tt_from=copy&u_code=dbgcc799lddb6h&user_id=6809297842311037958&utm_campaign=client_share&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=copy&_r=1&is_copy_url=0&is_from_webapp=v1&sender_device=pc&sender_web_id=6893174052191438341

Another TikToker, user @caileneasely, duetted Ebony Rose’s video commenting on the Blackface account. In her video, she silently shook her head and appeared to be amplifying Rose’s message. Several others made videos on the offensive TikToks with their reactions and calls to get the account removed.

While it eventually was taken down, several viewers called out TikTok itself, saying the platform should have deleted the account sooner.

“Yeah… TikTok not doing their job,” one viewer commented.

“I reported them but watch TikTok say there’s nothing wrong,” another viewer wrote before the account was removed.

Several viewers say TikTok did eventually delete the account, but the Daily Dot was unable to confirm whether the company or the account owner deleted it. TikTok did not immediately respond to our request for comment.

It’s unclear how long the account was up, but one TikToker, @interestingspecimen, posted a video on Nov. 14 showing their attempt to report the account. The video shows the TikToker reported Blackface Hype House, but the platform stated the account did not violate community guidelines.

An Instagram post from commentary creator Def Noodles shared screenshots of the Blackface account’s profile, showing that it had less than 700 followers but hundreds of thousands of views. The post also shared several saved videos from the since-deleted account.

Internet sleuths allege that the Blackface account was run by a group of British teens. The Daily Dot was unable to confirm this but reached out to the school one of the accused teens allegedly attends.

The Daily Dot reached out to the TikTokers for comment on the now-deleted account.

