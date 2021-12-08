‘This sh*t is nuts’: 2 guys read their girlfriends’ birth control side effects in viral TikTok

A video of two young men reading off the side effects of their girlfriends’ birth control has gained 32.6 million views on TikTok. The video was posted by @squishxy in October.

The two young men were surprised that birth control comes with a litany of possible side effects, including stroke, heart conditions, and were surprised to learn that their girlfriends, who are roommates, also have different brands of birth control.

https://www.tiktok.com/@squishxy/video/7020228253231238405?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1

“What the fuck is in (the birth control)?” one of the men in the video asks.

The other young man in the video can also be heard saying, “this shit is nuts,” as the two women in the background laugh.

Both of the young men approached the situation with such genuine concern and confusion—and commenters ate it up.

“He reading it like the emperor’s assistant coming to villages to list male heads of the household to fight the Huns,” one commenter wrote.

Other commenters suggested that partners of people taking birth control, who also do not take it themselves, should be required to learn about the side effects.

“That’s actually so important,” one commenter wrote. “Educate your boyfriends about these risks and problems. A truly loving man who cares about your health and wellbeing will take a step back and want to discuss alternatives with you (like making using a rubber common instead of throwing a tantrum.”

Each of them are also holding the sheets differently, and they’ve earned nicknames from the comment section: scroll hunter and the map reader.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @squisxy via TikTok DM regarding the video.

