‘I’m a lot less rich than that guy and I tip’: ‘Billionaire’s son’ says he doesn’t tip for Uber Eats, sparking debate

A viral TikTok video shows an alleged billionaire’s son confessing that he doesn’t tip for Uber Eats during an “ask me anything.”

The video was posted user @jubilee, an account with 1.2 million followers whose mission is to create videos and form a “movement of empathy for human good.” As of Saturday, the video received about 1.9 million views.

In the video, the “ask me anything” interviewer asks the man, who jubilee calls a “son of a billionaire,” “How do you tip?”

The man, Bobby Misner, is the son of Tom Misner, founder of the SAE Institute music school. Bobby is known for his life of fast cars, beautiful girls, and parties, according to a 2019 article by Daily Mail. The Daily Mail reported that Tom is a billionaire.

“I think here (in the U.S.) there’s very much so this big tipping culture, and a lot of the time I’m like—bruh, like Uber Eats, I’m not tipping. I’m sorry,” Bobby says in the video.

Uber Eats drivers already get paid by the company, he adds. Since he already has to pay taxes and delivery fees, he says that adding a tip is too much.

“It’s like, bruh, I’m not made of money,” Bobby says. “I’m not just like giving it out.”

The interviewer responds by trying to explain why tipping is important for delivery drivers. She says she once tried working for Postmates to see how it was and realized the drivers barely make minimum wage from the company.

“Right,” Bobby says.

“I would suggest you can try doing an Uber Eats just to see what it feels like,” the interviewer tells him.

Bobby’s comments sparked a debate among viewers. Several viewers called out his “I’m not made of money” comment.

“‘I’m not made of money’ sure,” one viewer commented on the TikTok video.

“‘I’m not made of money’ son of a billionaire,” another viewer commented.

Another viewer said, “‘im not made of money’ u literally are.”

Some viewers said they always tip their delivery drivers, despite having much less money than a billionaire’s son.

“I’m a lot less rich than that guy and I tip on Uber eats,” one user said.

Another user wrote, “i have like no money and i tip over 20% every time.”

“Are you telling me I tip more than the son of a billionaire?” another asked.

Other viewers said customers shouldn’t order delivery if they can’t afford to—or just won’t—tip.

“Don’t buy if you can’t tip. The audacity to try defending it is baffling,” one TikToker commented.

“If you have enough money to order food to you home then you have enough money to tip,” someone else said.

One comment read, “The rich are the least empathetic ppl on the planet.”

The full Jubilee interview with Bobby Misner can be viewed on YouTube.

The Daily Dot reached out to jubilee via TikTok comment and to Bobby Misner via Instagram direct message.

Today’s top stories