‘They want my mouth on it. It’s kind of weird’: Bikini barista says customers asked her to sip out of their drinks for tips

In a viral TikTok video, a barista at a bikini coffee bar says some customers ask her to sip out of their drinks for tips.

“Has anyone ever tipped for you to take a sip out of their drink though?” one user asked the popular TikToker, @xomorris, who boasts nearly 1 million followers on the platform.

“So I know this sounds crazy, but this has definitely happened to me a handful of times,” she says. “They’re always like, ‘Oh, will you try my drink first?’ Or like, I’ll go to hand it to them, and they’ll go, ‘Five bucks if you try it first.’”

The barista says she wondered if the customers thought she messed with their drinks, before realizing what they actually wanted.

“But then I’m like, oh, they want my mouth on it. It’s kind of weird. But I go, ‘Period. I love to try a new drink,” she says.

@xomorris Reply to @yakiraredcloud i would like to add I do not 🅿️ in drinks ♬ original sound – G

The video received over 1.7 million views and sparked discussion among users in the comments.

Many praised her for doing what she must to get tips.

“Extort them for all the have,” one user said.

“Taste testing for tips,” another user said.

“Get your bag queen,” said a third.

Others shared ideas on how to fulfill customers’ requests without giving them what they actually want.

“You know what would be funny is when they ask pour some into a different cup and try it in the separate cup so ur mouth doesn’t touch their cup,” one user said.

“Next time just remove the straw after u try the drink, throw it out, and on hand replace the straw with a new one as quick as u can,” another said.

The Daily Dot reached out to user @xomorris via TikTok comment.

