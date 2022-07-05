After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, many are using more inclusive language when talking about abortion in a post-Roe world to reflect the reality that women aren’t the only people who have abortions. But for some, such as actress Bette Midler, attempts to be inclusive are seen as erasing women, an anti-trans sentiment that’s getting a lot of pushback online.

Midler, who tweets pretty regularly about political issues, has been vocal in her disdain for Roe v. Wade being overturned with a steady influx of posts about the decision, the harm it will cause, and the harm abortion bans used to cause before Roe was enacted. (She even participated in the “we will adopt your baby” meme by posting a photo of her Hocus Pocus character.) On July 4, Midler expressed outrage over the fact that some people are using words and phrases other than “women” to talk about abortion.

“WOMEN OF THE WORLD! We are being stripped of our rights over our bodies, our lives and even of our name!” she tweeted. “They don’t call us ‘women’ anymore; they call us “birthing people” or ‘menstruators’, and even ‘people with vaginas’! Don’t let them erase you! Every human on earth owes you!”

The argument that trans people—as well as anyone who uses inclusive language about abortion in order to include trans men, nonbinary people, and intersex people who have a uterus when discussing abortion—are trying to erase women from conversations about abortion is one that’s popping up more frequently in anticipation of and in the wake of Roe being overturned.

Anti-trans rhetoric was already commonplace in British media, but it’s also starting to appear more and more in American publications, and not just in conversation with abortion; some of that work is being cited to support laws that aim to deny trans people gender-affirming healthcare. Last month, The Atlantic published an article that took progressives (and organizations like the ACLU that use inclusive language) to task for not using the word women when discussing abortion. A New York Times op-ed published over the weekend attempted to equate the far-right’s rampant misogynistic agenda with the far-left not using the word “women,” which led to its own backlash.

Midler’s tweet went viral, largely in part because people—including cisgender women—took Midler to task for her anti-trans tweet and for using arguments that try to pit women against trans people and blame the latter for oppressing the former. As many women told Midler, using inclusive language doesn’t make them any less of a woman or affect their womanhood, and the fight against trans rights and women’s rights are two sides of the same coin.

No one is trying to erase women with inclusive language about people who need abortion care. No one is calling you anything but what you prefer. You should extend that courtesy in return. — roxane gay (@rgay) July 5, 2022

No. Don’t fall for the anti-trans panic fake nonsense. No one is erasing women. In a few small healthcare cases where appropriate they are using trans inclusive language. That’s all. — Dr Panti Bliss-Cabrera (@PantiBliss) July 4, 2022

Using inclusive language doesn't take away your womanhood, my gosh. Some of you cis women are so thin-skinned, get a grip. Trans people aren't stripping away our rights, rich old white cishet men are doing that. Use your brains. https://t.co/XVXbRwhMQ5 — discourse catharsis ~ (mostly inactive) (@lizcourserants) July 4, 2022

Bette, as a fan, seeing this tweet from you is just heartbreaking. The point of the anti-choice movement is to try and control the bodies of people assigned female at birth, including trans men, and force gender identities and gender roles on *all* of us. — The Disordered Cosmos by Chanda Prescod-Weinstein (@IBJIYONGI) July 4, 2022

This is disappointing. Women are people. It’s important in the current battle for abortion rights and bodily autonomy to clearly address the sexism women face, remind everyone that women are people, and support our trans siblings, many of whom can get pregnant but are not women. — Racheline Maltese (@racheline_m) July 4, 2022

As people criticized Midler, a clip of singer Macy Gray appearing on Piers Morgan Uncensored also went viral after she expressed that she doesn’t believe that “as a woman, just because you go change your parts doesn’t make you a woman,” a sentiment that got a seal of approval from J.K. Rowling.

TalkTV, 8pm.@MacyGraysLife | @piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #MacyGray pic.twitter.com/qHSNa6kXYx — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) July 4, 2022

My bestie tweeted “damn we lost Macy gray” and I thought she had died but it’s bc she’s a TERF — nylah (@yumcoconutmilk) July 5, 2022

Bette Midler: <crashes into the gender wars like a runaway freight train>



Macy Gray: You're the wind beneath my wings now hold my beer — (((Fat Man In An Overcoat))) (@FatsOvercoat) July 4, 2022

what is it about “womanhood” that TERFs like macy gray and bette midler are so desperate to cling to? trans women existing doesn’t make me any less of a woman, no matter how different our experiences may be. it’s just ridiculous at its core honestly. — Arielle (she/her) (@mrstschinkel) July 5, 2022

While Midler hasn’t responded to any of the criticism directed at her, Gray is addressing some of the people who took issue with her statement.

“There is no bigger admirer of lgbt community than your truly,” she said in response to a since-deleted tweet. “it takes real balls to be honest about who you are. ‘woman’ is a title that you earn and become. just like ‘man.’ there are plenty of females who aren’t women yet and every girl gets that.”