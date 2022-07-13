‘Mans was about to ask to talk to the CEO of Best Buy’: Male Karen asks to speak to the manager when trying to return software at Best Buy

A Best Buy worker shares an interaction he had with a belligerent customer who wanted to return anti-virus software, despite it being against store policy, in a now-viral TikTok storytime.

In the video posted by TikToker Dallas (@dallas_ponzo) on June 27, he explains the situation in a voiceover over a clip of him installing a screen protector in Best Buy, saying that the customer asked to speak to his supervisor and the assistant general manager after he was told he couldn’t return software per company policy.

“We can’t return any software we sell here, and I started explaining that to him when he raised his voice at me and he said, ‘I was just told on the phone that I could come in and refund it,'” Dallas says. “I said, ‘Sir, that number you called was just a general 1-800 number. You didn’t actually connect to the store directly.'”

Dallas says that the customer then asked to speak to his supervisor, who reiterated the same information about the store’s software no-return policy to the customer. He continues, saying that the customer then asked to speak to his supervisor’s manager, prompting the assistant general manager to come to speak with the customer.

“He says, ‘These two aren’t honoring your company’s values. I was told on the phone I could come in and get a refund on this and both of them are telling me that I can’t,'” Dallas says. “My manager looked at the software and said, ‘They’re correct, sir. Our policy states that you can’t return any software here.’ So he left it on the table and walked out.”

The video has reached 3.4 million views as of Wednesday, with commenters blasting the customer for escalating the situation to two different managers.

“Mans was about to ask to talk to the CEO of Best Buy,” one user said.

“My bro was about to Skype Obama,” another joked.

“Tells the gm no I wanna talk to your supervisor and so on until the ceo has to come walking in to talk to him,” a third added.

Other commenters shared their own experiences telling customers they couldn’t return software while working at Best Buy.

“Had this happen to me except he bought the student version of adobe. He wasn’t a student. He called me a bitch,” a commenter wrote.

“Ah Best Buy, I remember those days. Yeah, I know you ain’t lying. Used to call that a Tuesday,” another said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Dallas via TikTok comment and to Best Buy via email.

