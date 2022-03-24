‘Is this how you guys train your employees to deal with homeless people?’: Ben & Jerry’s worker accused of throwing water on unhoused person with disability

In a viral TikTok video, a Ben & Jerry’s manager was accused of throwing a bucket of water on an unhoused person. TikTokers who viewed the clip are now trying to bring it to the company’s attention.

The video was posted by Natasha (@natashalmao) on Wednesday and has over 117,300 views.

It shows an individual lying on a cardboard cutout on the sidewalk outside of a Ben & Jerry’s store, soaked in water. A trail of water leads to the front door of the Ben & Jerry’s location.

“Ben and jerry’s manager throws a bucket of water on a mentally handicapped homeless woman for crying in pain on the sidewalk on 3/21/22 around 11PM UNACCEPTABLE!!!!,” the user captioned the video. “All her clothes and blankets were drenched.”

Many viewers are outraged, with some tagging the Ben & Jerry’s TikTok account to demand accountability.

“@benandjerrys is this how you guys train your employees to deal with homeless people?” one user questioned.

“@benandjerrys PLEASE LOOK AT THIS!!” another urged.

“@benandjerrys you guys allow this type of behavior from managers?” a third asked.

Other users were confident Ben & Jerry’s would address the situation appropriately.

“Complain to corporate. They are a nice company and will hate this,” one person commented.

“Ben and Jerry’s will throw a fit when they hear about this,” another replied.

Ben & Jerry’s is an ice cream manufacturing company and store chain, often recognized for its progressive values and anti-racist, anti-capitalist activism done through the Ben & Jerry’s Foundation.

“Capitalism and the wealth it produces do not create opportunity for everyone equally. We recognize that the gap between the rich and the poor is wider than at any time since the 1920s. We strive to create economic opportunities for those who have been denied them and to advance new models of economic justice,” the Ben & Jerry’s website states.

Natasha provided an update on Thursday in a comment under the video. She said the manager in question is still working at the location.

Ben & Jerry’s representatives did not reply in the comments section of the viral TikTok and did not respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment.

The Daily Dot reached out to Ben & Jerry’s via email and Natasha via TikTok comment.

