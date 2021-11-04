‘Can I see your feet just once?‘: Bartender records man asking to see her feet

Bartenders have to deal with all sorts of weird situations with drunk patrons, but one TikToker’s recent experience with sexual harassment was so out of the ordinary that she had to share it online.

Kayla Elick (@chickfillkayyy) was working an early shift alone when she says she started to feel uncomfortable with one of the customers, so she turned her camera on just in case anything she may need a record of happened.

Sure enough, video focused on Kayla picked up the audio of said customer asking: “Can I see your feet just once?”

Confused, she asks him to repeat himself, and then lifted up her foot.

“No, those are shoes,” another man chimes in.

“I’m not pulling out my feet!” Kayla declines and the clip cuts out.

It’s accumulated more than 1.2 million views as of Thursday.

Just about everyone who spends time on the internet has learned by now that some people are simply really into feet. And if that’s your thing, fine—but asking a woman you don’t know to show you her feet at work so you can ogle them definitely crosses a line or two.

“Bruh… people really too comfortable these days,” wrote @dee.kimm.

“10am? Jesus, too early for that,” @luigi116 chimed in.

“I don’t understand how people aren’t embarrassed,” another viewer added.

Some even suggested the man who put in the request should have been charged extra if he wanted to see some feet — but Kayla nixed that suggestion on a practical level pretty quickly.

“He didn’t even pay for this tab,” she replied.

We’ve reached out to Kayla via TikTok comment.

Today’s Top Stories