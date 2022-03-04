‘I felt ripped off’: Customer catches bakery workers throwing away food after spending nearly $100, sparking debate

A Southern California bakery has gone viral after a TikToker showed employees throwing away various pastries in the trash in plain view of customers. User Manuel Olivera shared the video filmed at a Porto’s Bakery & Cafe location in Buena Park.

“How would you feel as a customer? I felt ripped off!” the overlay text reads.

“How would you feel after you spent almost $100 and you see this?” Olivera wrote in the caption, adding the hashtags #waste and #rippedoff.

The video was posted five days ago and has since garnered more than 79,000 views. Many viewers criticized Olivera and accused him of “entitlement” over the thrown-out food.

“Why do you feel ripped off? You received what you paid for,” a top comment read. “What a weird way of thinking and seeing the world.”

“What you’re feeling is entitlement, why would you feel ripped off over something you didn’t pay for,” another wrote.

Many viewers who claimed to work in the restaurant industry explained the rules and regulations surrounding thrown-out food. According to most of the comments, food that is stale or not safe to eat will need to be disposed of.

“You have to throw away food, most corporations do not allow any type of donations due to getting sued if anything is bad. I was a manager,” a user commented.

“Tell me you don’t know about temperature danger zone without telling me you don’t know what temperature danger zone is,” another replied.

“I actually work there,” a commenter alleged. “What was thrown off has meats and it’s been in our showcase since 5 am in the morning.”

Olivera replied to multiple comments explaining his disapproval. According to the majority of his responses, he believed the employees should not have trashed the food in front of “paying customers.”

“It’s just a bad customer experience to see food being dumped after you bought some of the same food!” he replied to one.

“Throwing food out rather than giving a little extra to customers is disgusting in my opinion!” he responded to another.

When he was called out for wanting free food, Olivera claimed he would rather it be donated to a shelter like “other places do.”

“To all the Karen’s saying I’m looking for can not afford the food! Nope, I just hate food waste! Donate rather than waste!” he commented.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Olivera via Instagram message and Porto’s Bakery and Cafe via its website’s contact form.

