‘This is why your food takes so long when you go out to eat’: Viral video shows Applebee’s workers fighting in the back

The rise of TikTok has given the world an unprecedented look into what goes on behind the scenes at some of their favorite stores and restaurants. While that often refers to seeing the inner workings of food production, policies, or companies themselves, sometimes TikTokers are just offering up a glance into the wildness of their particular workplace.

@the_rawnisa did just that with a recent video appearing to show two of her co-workers getting into a fight in the kitchen, requiring a number of fellow staff members to pull them apart.

“You work at Applebee’s, calm the fuck down,” someone says as two men lock arms and try to shove one another. “Obviously we fuck with you, y’all work the same fucking job.”

By the time the two men are separated, five other employees are physically involved in trying to shut down whatever is happening, while at least four others, plus the person recording, stand watching.

“This is why your food takes so long when you go out to eat,” @the_rawnisa joked.

No further context has been provided about what prompted the altercation as of yet, although the TikToker promised to do a story time explaining the situation after the video started to go viral.

But a lack of information hasn’t stopped people from sharing their two cents on the matter.

“I love how that one guy just casually walking over and the ladies just swarm in & bull rushed that guy out of the way,” @calvelozark wrote. “Then he tries to join in.”

“The men were no help those girls got him off in 2 seconds,” @ibunny.bunz agreed.

“Chilis could never,” @lstn2vstn quipped.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @the_rawnisa via TikTok and Applebee’s via email.

Today’s top stories