‘Burning sensation’: TikToker claims Applebee’s blended glass into her frozen drink

A TikToker out for a drink with friends got an unfortunate surprise after allegedly realizing that there was glass blended into the drinks.

@gabbiemaria7 posted video showing one of her friends drinking from two blended drinks she said they ordered at Applebee’s. Seconds later, the camera zooms in on small fragments of glass they allegedly found in the beverages.

“Finding out they blended glass into our drinks and we all drank it,” she wrote. Her viral video has received more than 7 million views as of Tuesday.

https://www.tiktok.com/@gabbiemaria7/video/7073758781263334698

Discovering something unexpected in your food is something unfortunately bound to happen to everyone at some point, but you always hope it won’t be something actually dangerous to you.

“Bro that can cut up your guts without you even KNOWING,” wrote one viewer. “I hope y’all are okay!”

Another suggested that it might have happened because “they used a glass cup to scoop the ice instead of a scooper.”

Not everyone was sold on the story, but a follow-up TikTok from Gabbie showed that she and her friends all went to the hospital the next day, as their throats had a “burning sensation.”

“But the x-ray didn’t show anything because the pieces were pretty small,” she said.

@gabbiemaria7 #repost because @applebees is praying on our downfall 🤔 we all went to the hospital the next day (@bickle.bastillo4274 was in a different hospital) ♬ original sound – gabbiemaria7

She also mentioned that they are considering legal action against Applebee’s as a result.

The Daily Dot has reached out to both @gabbiemaria7 via TikTok comment and Applebee’s via email.

