‘No one was breaking sh*t around here’: Amazon worker says he got dress code violation for long nails

A TikTok creator who said they work for Amazon said they faced a dress code violation for having long nails.

In the video, the creator recorded themselves showing off their nails as the voice-over reads the text on the video: “Amazon manager came up to me and told me I needed to take off my nails or I needed to go home. So I went to HR.”

The video gained over 1 million views and over 34,500 likes as of Saturday. The comments section was split between supporting the Amazon worker and claiming there are rules already in place that prohibit long nails. “If you already knew the rules then why try break them anyways,” one person commented. The creator responded saying, “Um girl, they ain’t no policy about nails. No one was breaking shit around here.”

According to W3demy.com, which outlined Amazon’s dress code, it “has no particular policy about nails. You can sort or long nails as you like. Sort or long doesn’t matter but you have to keep in mind the safety.”

Another person said, “I mean….they’re about as long as your fingers. I would think it would make said job more difficult. They’re trying to avoid an accident.” To which the creator replied to the comment, “I’ma say this one time. Just [because] y’all don’t know how to work with nails, don’t mean I don’t.”

One person who commented saying they’re a manufacturing safety professional and they “don’t allow nails longer than the actual finger because of safety/ergonomic issues.”

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator and Amazon for comment.

Today’s Top Stories