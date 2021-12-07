amazon warehouse hookup tiktok

@liyahsiacantseeya/TikTok

‘Even the managers be having work boyfriends’: Viral TikTok alleges Amazon staffers hooked up on break, sparking debate

Users are sharing their own experiences.

Dan Latu 

Dan Latu

IRL

Published Dec 7, 2021   Updated Dec 7, 2021, 10:14 am CST

Video of an alleged Amazon workplace romance has racked up 1 million views on TikTok. 

Users are sharing their own experiences at the Amazon facilities. 

The original video, uploaded by @liyahsiacantseeya, shows a man and woman walking outside of an alleged Amazon warehouse. The caption reads, “Y’all know what they be saying about Amazon breaks.”

@liyahsiacantseeya

Y’all know what they be saying about Amazon breaks… in the car #amazon #amazonemployee #fyp #jeffbezos #PlutoTVDecades

♬ Bedroom – Supahbadd

Many TikTok users seemed to be familiar with the workplace reputation. 

“Can someone do a psychology video about this phenomenon,” commented @edgarcitaa

“The security at my amazon walk up & down the parking lot during breaks making sure a car isn’t shaking,” said @chris_800

“That’s every warehouse. I’m on child support because of those damn warehouses,” added @solomona206. 

Amazon and @liyahsiacantseeya did not immediately return a request for comment. 

Today’s Top Stories

‘If I saw this at a local Subway, I would not be bothered’: Subway worker makes sandwiches with baby strapped to chest in viral TikTok
Viral TikTok of flyers left in apartment doors sparks theories
Female soldier calls out military’s double standards for weight, sparking debate in viral TikTok
Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.
Share this article
*First Published: Dec 7, 2021, 8:10 am CST

Dan Latu

Dan Latu is a freelance journalist writing about the internet and culture. Previously, his work has appeared in the Real Deal and Columbia News Service.

Dan Latu