‘Even the managers be having work boyfriends’: Viral TikTok alleges Amazon staffers hooked up on break, sparking debate

Video of an alleged Amazon workplace romance has racked up 1 million views on TikTok.

Users are sharing their own experiences at the Amazon facilities.

The original video, uploaded by @liyahsiacantseeya, shows a man and woman walking outside of an alleged Amazon warehouse. The caption reads, “Y’all know what they be saying about Amazon breaks.”

Many TikTok users seemed to be familiar with the workplace reputation.

“Can someone do a psychology video about this phenomenon,” commented @edgarcitaa

“The security at my amazon walk up & down the parking lot during breaks making sure a car isn’t shaking,” said @chris_800

“That’s every warehouse. I’m on child support because of those damn warehouses,” added @solomona206.

Amazon and @liyahsiacantseeya did not immediately return a request for comment.

Today’s Top Stories