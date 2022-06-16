Amazon driver carrying boxes captions "I hate this so much... "F*** This!" (l) Amazon putting boxes on steps yelling the caption "Haaaa" (c) Amazon driver placing boxes on steps looking and speaking to doorbell camera caption "Please don't make this go viral online" (r)

‘F*ck this. I hate this SO much’: Ring doorbell camera footage captures Amazon driver cursing during delivery

'If you all knew how stressful that job is.'

Posted on Jun 16, 2022

Footage of a smart doorbell camera showing an Amazon driver cursing while making a delivery is resonating with other people who “feel this every day of my life working.”

TikToker @whatokwhynot uploaded the footage on June 10. In the clip, captured by a Ring doorbell camera, shows the driver carrying three large boxes and saying, “Fuck, fuck this. I hate this so much.” He then looks at the camera and says, “Please don’t make this go viral online.”

@whatokwhynot @Amazon Instead of going #viral, how about we give this man the raise he deserves! @Barstool Sports @Be A Man @Ring #fyp #Amazon #deliveryheroes #funny #ringcamera ♬ Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) – Kate Bush

The TikToker captioned the post, which has over 2.2 million views as of Thursday, with: “Instead of going #viral, how about we give this man the raise he deserves!” The TikToker also tagged Amazon.

In the comments, some people bashed the TikToker for uploading the clip and not blurring the driver’s face. “He had ONE request! why you do him like that lol.”

“I love my Amazon drivers. They deserve really great pay,” commented another user.

Others said they have felt the same about work. “Me at work everyday…. In my head.”

Some who chimed in specifically work at Amazon. “I work in Amazon, not as a driver but can relate so much. There are days when I hate it so much.”

Some commenters were delivery drivers too. “If you all knew how stressful that job is. We do what we need to do for work but it’s not always what we want to do.”

According to Amazon’s website, an Amazon Flex driver will most likely earn about $18 to $25 an hour, depending on location, tips, and how long it takes to finish your deliveries. In a first-person article by a Flex driver, “After subtracting costs of gas; parking/tolls; smartphone data usage; and wear and tear of your car, the pay seems to be a little more than minimum wage. The job can also get stressful when you deal with apartment buildings, app errors, or other problems.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @whatokwhynot for comment.

*First Published: Jun 16, 2022, 6:45 pm CDT

