Trolls asked a former stripper running for Congress if she’d start an OnlyFans if she lost the election—so she started one while still in the running

A Democratic candidate for Pennsylvania’s third congressional district running on a platform of social, racial, and economic justice is making waves on TikTok with a video referencing one of her former professions: stripping.

According to her campaign website, Alexandra Hunt is a public health researcher and girls’ soccer coach——as well as a former exotic dancer.

In a viral TikTok, Hunt jokes about creating an OnlyFans after she received a hateful comment saying, “I look forward to you starting an OnlyFans after your election loss.” It’s featured as a photo in a tweet from Hunt that reads, “Who says I have to lose an election to start an OnlyFans? There’s no shame in the OnlyFans game.”

The next frame of the video shows another tweet from Hunt stating, “Subscribe to my OnlyFans,” with a link to her account.

Commenters on TikTok found it amusing.

“Wait, this is a cool way to fund a campaign,” one commenter wrote.

“That would be some real grassroots fundraising,” another wrote.

“I so wish I could vote for you,” a commenter wrote. “I’m ready to move to your district just so I can vote for you.”

On Twitter, the move made a larger splash but was well-received.

“Keep holding your head high Alexandra,” one user responded. “You’ve got fans all the way in Kansas and Colorado rooting for you!

“I’d much rather my congressional rep earns extra money on Onlyfans than from corporate special interests,” another wrote.

“I don’t know if you intend to ever make a bid for president, but having a major political leader with an onlyfans (current or past/inactive account) would be amazing,” another user wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Alexandra Hunt’s campaign via email regarding the video.

