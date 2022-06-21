‘Wait until they find out that almost every plane has cracks of varying degrees’: Airport runway worker shows all the tape holding planes together in viral TikTok

In a viral TikTok, an airport ramp agent shows how airplanes use “tape and flex seal” to temporarily fix exterior problems, causing a stir online.

“Any other rampers notice this all the time?” reads the caption of the clip, posted by @11.11.eleven.11.11 on Sunday. In the video, the camera pans in on different parts of airplanes that are held together by what looks like duct tape and flex seal, which is a liquid rubber that seals cracks.

“POV you start to notice all the tape and flex seal that holds planes together,” reads the text overlay.

As of Tuesday, the TikTok has over 1.4 million views.

In the comments, people said how looking at this makes them maybe not “want to travel anymore.”

“Ah yes! totally needed this before I board a 7 hour flight,” a user commented.

“With my trust issues, there’s no way I’m boarding that plane,” another user wrote.

As some TikTokers pointed out, the tape used on planes is of a higher grade than commercial duct tape. Called speed tape, this aluminum-based tape is a temporary fix for cosmetic or aerodynamic efficiency issues. It is regulated by the Federal Aviation Administration.

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment.

Today’s top stories