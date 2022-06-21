tape on airplane in runway caption "POV you start to notice all the tape and flex seal that holds planes together" (l) Airplane with repair on wing tape caption "POV you start to notice all the tape and flex seal that holds planes together" (c) airplane wing with duct tape repair in runway worker walking behind caption "POV you start to notice all the tape and flex seal that holds planes together" (r)

@11.11.eleven.11.11/TikTok

‘Wait until they find out that almost every plane has cracks of varying degrees’: Airport runway worker shows all the tape holding planes together in viral TikTok

'Why am I seeing this right before I get on a plane.'

Kathleen Wong 

Kathleen Wong

IRL

Posted on Jun 21, 2022   Updated on Jun 21, 2022, 5:58 pm CDT

In a viral TikTok, an airport ramp agent shows how airplanes use “tape and flex seal” to temporarily fix exterior problems, causing a stir online.

“Any other rampers notice this all the time?” reads the caption of the clip, posted by @11.11.eleven.11.11 on Sunday. In the video, the camera pans in on different parts of airplanes that are held together by what looks like duct tape and flex seal, which is a liquid rubber that seals cracks.

“POV you start to notice all the tape and flex seal that holds planes together,” reads the text overlay.

As of Tuesday, the TikTok has over 1.4 million views.

@11.11.eleven.11.11 Any other rampers notice this all the time 😭😭 #rampagent #airportlifestyle #milehighclub #fyp ♬ you guys should play final fantasy xiv – walnutware

In the comments, people said how looking at this makes them maybe not “want to travel anymore.”

“Ah yes! totally needed this before I board a 7 hour flight,” a user commented.

“With my trust issues, there’s no way I’m boarding that plane,” another user wrote.

As some TikTokers pointed out, the tape used on planes is of a higher grade than commercial duct tape. Called speed tape, this aluminum-based tape is a temporary fix for cosmetic or aerodynamic efficiency issues. It is regulated by the Federal Aviation Administration.

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment.

Today’s top stories

‘Out of everyone, I’m the one that got fired?’: TikToker says he was fired after catching 2 co-workers allegedly kissing in freezer at McDonald’s
‘It cost more for delivery and tip than the food’: DoorDash customer shows $53 Buffalo Wild Wings order, sparking debate
‘I can’t believe this is allowed’: Restaurant servers get 91-person table
Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.
Share this article
*First Published: Jun 21, 2022, 5:57 pm CDT

Kathleen Wong

Kathleen is a Honolulu-based freelance writer, editor and communications strategist who has been published by the New York Times, Vice, Huffington Post, Hana Hou!, and more. She's worked in the communication departments at the Honolulu Museum of Art, ACLU of Hawaii and Hawaii Community Foundation. When she's not writing, she can be found in the ocean, walking her rescue poi dog or oil painting.

Kathleen Wong
 