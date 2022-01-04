‘Don’t mess with stuff that’s not yours’: Airbnb hosts say guests changed the locks in viral TikTok

A TikTok and Airbnb hosting duo has gone viral after posting a video alleging one of their guests changed the lockbox code for the rental’s keys.

The video, which was posted by friends ​​Manika and Ashley under the handle @bucketlistbestfrans and currently sits at around 1.7 million views, sparked considerable conversation and debate on the platform.

In the TikTok, someone deconstructs a key lockbox to remove it from the door. According to Manika and Ashley, this is because a renter of their Atlanta Airbnb changed the combination, preventing their cleaner from opening the box.

“When your housekeeper arrives to clean your AirBNB and she calls to tell you she thinks the guests changed the lockbox code,” the duo wrote in the video. In the caption, they continue their thoughts, writing, “Over the 5 years of hosting guests never cease to amaze us! We resolved the matter in minutes, all is well.”

In the comments section, TikTok users shared similar stories and theories as to how this could have happened in the first place.

“Bro I clean an air bnb and the last guests changed the code,” one user shared. “This is the 3rd time this has happened…don’t mess with stuff that’s not yours.”

“My guests changed the locks and needed to be evicted,” another added.

More users theorized that, because many Airbnb rentals don’t change their lockbox combinations, the renter may have simply been trying to keep themselves safe.

“I am someone that changes the lockbox code when i stay at an Airbnb but always change it back to the original when i leave,” one TikToker explained. “I have been in too many situations where strangers at airbnbs let themselves in because they know the code because it never changes.”

Others concurred. “I had to live in Airbnb’s for a while and you’d be surprised how many people let themselves in because the code never changes,” noted another.

Users also shared advice on how to make guests feel secure in the future.

“Get an electronic code lock that you change between guests. Much easier!” one suggested.

In a statement to the Daily Dot, the duo recognized commenters’ concerns and noted that renter safety is of great importance to them.

“The code is changed for each guest,” the team said. “The lockbox is just a personal code to get the key out for the stay. The key stays with the guest…”

As for how they handled the situation beyond what’s in the video, the duo explained the entire aftermath: “We just swapped out the lockbox. We called and messaged the guest with no reply. Some cases are worth pursuing, others aren’t. We didn’t have proof that they changed the lock or the box was somehow malfunctioning, so we didn’t pursue it (we believe it was changed and they forgot to change it back because they were able to place the key back) but we didn’t proceed with any claims to Airbnb.”

While the duo are long-term Airbnb hosts, they say that this is the first time anything like this has ever happened to them. “This was our first occurrence in 5 years with a scenario like this,” they noted. But in their work, they say that “dealing with strange people and strange behaviors is not new to us and it just comes with the territory.”

Airbnb did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

