A group of Airbnb renters got a shock recently after finding a frightening mess in their ‘girls weekend’ pad.

Documenting the experience for TikTok, user Emily (@emilyr0drigz) showed a wall with a large dent in it and what appeared to be a blood splatter going from the walls into the carpet.

Emily’s video currently has over 309,000 views.

“Just checked into our airBnB for a silly girls weekend,” she writes in the video’s text overlay while spooky sounds play in the background.

Immediately, TikTokers said that if they were in Emily’s shoes, they would seek another spot ASAP.

“Nope I would be checking out bye,” wrote one user.

“Immediately no,” agreed another.

“Uh y’all need somewhere to stay? Blink twice if you need help,” added a third.

Thankfully, it doesn’t seem like the red stains visible in Emily’s video are actually blood.

“That’s not blood. Wrong color, and the patterns aren’t consistent with how blood behaves,” wrote a user. “You’d smell it too.”

Others speculated about what the stain might really be.

“Ok lowkey I knocked a candle off a table at an Airbnb once after blowing it out & wax got everywhere,” recalled one user. “Maybe it’s that?”

“Looks like nail polish possibly?” speculated another TikToker.

“Someone definitely had a drink or red liquid on the headboard and accidentally spilled,” wrote a further commenter.

If Emily really wanted to be sure that the stain was blood, commenters claim that there is an easy way to test for blood.

“Put peroxide on it,” instructed a commenter. “If it bubbles, it’s blood.”

For now, users are just curious to know what happened next.

As one user wrote, “Excuse me ma’am…. We need a pt. 2 ASAP.”

Emily did not immediately respond to Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment. Airbnb did not immediately respond to Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

