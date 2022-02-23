‘She looks like she has never eaten’: TikToker allegedly stole an abused dog, sparking debate

In a viral TikTok, a Texas woman suggests she stole an “emaciated” dog from an abusive owner, sparking a debate online about whether it is okay to steal a mistreated animal.

Samantha Zimmer (@streetlifetothesweetlife) posted the TikTok on Feb. 1. The clip starts off by showing a panting dog in the front seat of what appears to be Zimmer’s car.

“Googling statute of limitations on theft in Texas,” the text overlay reads. Then the text says, “She was so hot she was overheating.”

The clip changes to show Zimmer leading a dog from a house and down the street in an undisclosed neighborhood. “Are you taking that dog?” someone says.

“Do what?” asks Zimmer, adding, “Yeh.”

“It belongs to my neighbor,” the person replies.

“Look at her. She looks like she has never eaten,” says Zimmer. “She’s matted. She probably has heart worms. She can’t breathe.”

“Look how emaciated she is,” says a person with Zimmer.

The text overlay then reads: “We named her Bertha and sadly she passed away from advanced heart worms a few months later.”

As of Tuesday, the TikTok has over 1 million views. In the comments, a lot of people supported Zimmer for taking the seemingly abused dog. However, others argued that “it’s not moral to steal no matter what kind of tik tok she makes to celebrate stealing.”

“I’ll steal every animal I find that isn’t being taken care of. I’ve taken at least 2 different cats from shit owners,” another TikToker replied. “And I’d do it again.”

“I got attacked on Facebook for telling someone to take a dog in their house that was left in the cold for days and howling all night,” another TikToker commented.

“Just be careful doing that, in Alabama it’s theft of property,” another person commented.

The state of Texas has a state law against “Cruelty to Nonlivestock Animals,” which includes the failure of “unreasonably to provide necessary food, water, care, or shelter for an animal in the person’s custody.” It is a Class A misdemeanor depending on how many times someone is convicted of this.

Stealing a pet is the “same as stealing any other type of personal property” and can result in a misdemeanor or felony depending on the value of the theft. A person can also incur fees and possibly jail time, according to Legal Beagle. Previous cases have tried to argue for ownership of pets based on animal cruelty but it was denied.

It’s unclear when Zimmer took the dog home. The statute of limitations in Texas is two years for misdemeanor theft and five years for felony theft. Many viewers said they’d help the TikToker with legal fees if she were to be charged with a crime.

“Will 100% pay your lawyer fees,” one person said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Zimmer via TikTok comment.

