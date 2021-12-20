Meal planning can seem daunting, but there’s a hack that’ll help you become a pro. The key to optimizing your meal planning lies in the power of versatile ingredients. To do that, you need to break down your shopping list into four categories: Always, Sometimes, Occasionally, and Never.

Always ingredients are foods you get on every trip because you can always turn them into a variety of meals. Chicken thighs can make Tonkatsu or street tacos. Kale can be stir-fried or used to make a nutritious salad. Potatoes can do it all: mashed, fried, baked, boiled, and more!

Sometimes ingredients are also versatile but purchase them sparingly during the busy months. Heavy cream is great for Alfredo sauce or chocolate mousse. Sourdough bread makes a great grilled cheese or a Croque madame. Short grain rice is key for veggie sushi or onigiri.

Occasional ingredients have fewer uses, and should only be bought for big meals so special occasions. Ribeye steak can be a date-night entree or a Philly cheesesteak sandwich. Avocados make guacamole or avocado toast. Wonton wrappers can be potstickers or mushroom ravioli.

Then there’s the Never category, which is basically just black licorice. (Sorry, licorice fans, but it’s true.)

