Our favorite new CBD brands to watch, and reliable favorites to try

CBD has proven that it’s not just millennial snake oil – it actually works. From edibles to oils, tinctures, and even lubes, the public has decided that (almost) every product is better with CBD. With so much to choose from, we’re trying to clear your path to finding great CBD. Here’s the list of our favorite new CBD brands to watch, and reliable favorites you can’t miss out on.

If it’s your first time navigating the world of CBD, have no fear. This guide will take you through the ins and outs of CBD so you can purchase with confidence.

Best new CBD brands to watch

1) CBD in the bedroom: Foria

Foria’s got a great line-up of CBD products to use in the bedroom. They’ve been designed with comfort and intimacy in mind and are made from all-natural, 100% plant-based formulas. From Wellness Bath Salts to the all-in-one Quickie Kit, you’ll get your kicks and your body will thank you. Get 20% off your first purchase with coupon code LOVE20.

The Wellness Bath Salts have been inspired by the relaxing ritual of bathing and are infused with CBD and lavender. They’ve infused Epsom salt with organically-grown kava, lavender, calendula, ginger, and hemp to create the ultimate experience. Get ready for nourished skin, heightened circulation, and eased discomfort.

The Quickie Kit from Foria is the next best thing to happen to the CBD sexual wellness space and your lucky valentine. It features mini travel-friendly versions of the brand’s best sellers and bedroom miracle workers for spontaneous pleasure no matter where you are. Included are the brands awaken arousal oil, sex oil, and suppositories. Each product included in the quickie set is meant to showcase all the wonders of CBD-infused intimacy.

Woman-run company Quim has been designed to provide sustainable and proactive CBD-based self-care products. As the site says, these products are made for “Humans with vaginas and humans without vaginas who love vaginas.” Born out of the idea that the current product cycle available to consumers was nowhere near where it should be, Quim was born.

The Quim CBD brand currently has four products under its brand umbrella; two CBD-based and two THC-based.

Smooth Operator and Happy Clam are CBD-based oils designed for your vagina. Smooth Operator was crafted specifically to aid your intimate moments. It’s a latex-safe serum that increases blood flow, promotes pelvic relaxation, and decreases inflammation and pain all in one go.

Happy Clam is designed to keep your vagina happy, healthy, and moisturized. It’s an everyday oil that’ll take care of your vagina during menstruation, PMS, after bathing, and before bed.

Reliable CBD brands to try

Extract Labs was born as an alternative solution for PTSD and chronic pain, founded by combat veteran Craig Henderson. Henderson didn’t want to hop on the CBD bandwagon because it seemed like a good investment, however. He wanted to create a product cleaner, safer, and healthier than pharmaceuticals.

That’s why all of Extract Labs’ products (not just the tinctures) are cGMP, certified kosher, and use only organic ingredients. And lemme tell ya, as someone who suffers from chronic pain and anxiety, Extract Labs creates products that actually work and nip these problems right in the butt! Don’t believe me? The company is the INDO EXPO recipient of the 2018 Best Isolate award, and both the 2018 and 2019 Best Extractor awards.

Our personal favorite products? Sleep CBD Bath Bomb ($16), CBN/Cannabinol PM Formula Softgels ($99), French Fork CDB Coffee ($38), and Coffee Pods ($30 each).

2) CBD beauty products: BOTA

Try BOTA for a skincare CBD brand that really does something. They’ve got everything from moisturizers to serums to toners, all infused with the brand’s premium CBD. We love the CBD age-defying skincare kit for a once-and-done purchase that’ll come with everything you need.

This glow skincare set will help you get back to looking (and feeling) your best if your face is suffering. Using CBD, essential minerals, and antioxidants, Bota has delivered nutrient-rich moisture, micellar cleansing toner, and nightly face cream for when you need it most. The products are fast absorbing and never leave your face feeling greasy, so you don’t have to disrupt your day for a touch-up.

3) The mecca of CBD: JustCBD

JustCBD is another great online CBD brand. It also offers more of a variety than Medterra, so if you want to try CBD in all of its forms this is definitely the place to go. The company also does third-party lab tests for all its products, blogs recipe ideas, and regularly runs sales.

Its CBD Gummy line is stacked with OG classics like gummy worms, green apple rings, and worm sours. Our favorite? The CDB infused sour worms. These give the perfect dose of vibes and relaxation without going overboard.

For pinpointed CBD relief, the Ultra Tincture and CBD Vape Juice are nothing to play with. Beyond containing 1000mg of CBD relief, the vape juice is also formulated with cooling menthol and anti-inflammatory rosemary.

The Daily Dot may receive a payment in connection with purchases of products or services featured in this article. Read our Ethics Policy to learn more.