The best wellness tech that’s actually worth splurging on

When you think of wellness and self-care, you might think of categories like beauty, health foods, and exercise. While these are all perfect examples of the wellness sector, there’s a big piece missing. Wellness tech is one section of self-care that often gets overlooked, but can have some of the best benefits to your everyday lifestyle! For self-care enthusiasts looking to invest in their overall well-being, we’ve got some great wellness tech that’s worth it.

The best wellness tech for top-notch self-care

1) Best Wellness Tech For Hopeful Parents: Kegg

Possibly one of the hardest wellness journeys women embark on is the journey of pregnancy. Those who need to put a little more effort in to see a result can take on a lot of added stress from an already high-anxiety situation. The Kegg offers women everywhere a chance to shake off some of that planning anxiety by offering a comprehensive insight into their fertility.

Designed to resemble a small egg, when inserted in the vagina, the Kegg will let you keep track of your fertile days by reading your cervical fluid. This fluid is a better predictor of fertility than any urine test, calendar calculation, or temperature tracking available. As your hormonal fluctuations create changes in the electrolyte levels of your cervical fluid, Kegg will sense these daily changes and display them to you in actionable results.

On top of delivering easy-to-read bits of valuable information on your fertility, the Kegg can also double as a kegel ball. As you use the device daily, you can also practice some kegel exercises to strengthen your pelvic floor. It’s a win-win!

Price: $259 $239

2) Best Wellness Tech For Body Relief: Muscle Massage Gun

Body soreness is no joke. Aches and pains can prevent you from being active, getting a good night’s sleep, and focusing on tasks. If you happen to be prone to body soreness or have sensitive muscles, now’s your chance to flip the script.

This precision massage gun can, and will, effectively relieve muscle fatigue and pain, promote blood circulation, relieve lactic acid, and kick your aches to the curb. With 20 speed levels, a cordless experience, and an ergonomic handle for precise muscle targeting, you’ll be able to take on any muscle pain with confidence and wake up refreshed the next day.

Price: $ 199.99 $119.99

3) Best Wellness Tech For Home Cardio: YOSUDA Indoor Cycling Bike

You don’t have to pay top dollar to get a top-quality stationary bike, and this one from Yosuda proves it. Its belt-driven system provides a smoother and quieter ride than chain transport, so it won’t disturb your apartment neighbors or sleeping kids. LCD monitor and iPad mount, and a large range of resistance, give users a comfortable indoor riding experience. Hop on, strap in, and take your body for the ride of its life.

Price: $315.99

4) Best Wellness Tech For Gym-Quality Exercise: Fitness Reality 4000MR Magnetic Rower

The Fitness Reality 400MR Magnetic Rower is the ultimate full-body workout! Your arms, core, and legs will be pushed to the max as you traverse the 15 pre-set workout programs meant to challenge your stamina and strength. Thanks to this sleek design, you’ll be able to fold the machine into itself for a compact cleanup after every workout. It’s wellness tech at its most convenient.

Price: $849.00 $649.00

5) Best Wellness Tech For Multi-Tasking Workouts: GOREDI Pedal Exerciser Stationary

Many of us are permanently working from home, which means being a lot less active. If you’re waking up and working all under the same roof, what better way to make up for lost activity than by pedaling at your desk? This stationary pedal exerciser is compact enough to fit underneath your work desk, so you can stay active while you get your job done.

Price: $42.99

6) Best Wellness Tech For Home Cleaning: HoMedics TotalClean PetPlus Air Purifier

This piece of wellness tech has pet owners in mind. The 360-Degree True HEPA Filtration for Allergens is an air purifier with a PetPlus odor filter that removes up to 99.9% of irritants and allergens up to 0.3 microns. Its powerful UV-C light kills up to 99.9% of bacteria and viruses while reducing household allergens, odors, smoke, and more. Thanks to its aromatherapy feature, your air purifier also adds a fresh scent to your newly clean air.

Get this pet-owner-approved air purifier and turn your house into a dander-free sanctuary.

Price: $249.99 $177.99

7) Best Wellness Tech For Monitoring Your Progress: Fitbit Inspire 2

Take your first step towards a healthier lifestyle with the Fitbit fitness tracker. Track your all-day activity and earn active zone minutes as you work towards your weekly goal.

You can even take the Fitbit Inspire 2 to bed! Track your time in light, deep, and REM sleep, and produce a Sleep Score to better understand your sleep quality each night. This particular Fitbit is also waterproof and can receive your phone’s calls, texts, calendar, and app notifications.

Price: $99.95

8) Best Wellness Tech For Heart Monitoring Personal EKG monitor

If you suffer from any symptoms of heart disease such as irregular heartbeat, shortness of breath, or heavy heartbeats, you may want to invest in your own EKG monitor. This personal EKG monitor is the cream of the crop when it comes to wellness tech that’s worth it.

An OLED display sends your results on-screen immediately, showing real-time EKG waveforms and heart rate. Simply place your fingers on the sensors to power the device to get your results within 30 seconds, no matter where you are.

Price: $89.99

9) Best Wellness Tech To Get A Great Night’s Sleep: Bose Sleep Buds

It’s believed that somewhere between 30% to 40% of adults suffer from insomnia. If you have trouble falling asleep and staying asleep, these Bose sleep buds might be your sleeping saving grace.

Designed for sleep, these buds look like tiny headphones with one major twist. They don’t stream music or podcasts, they send relaxing and noise-masking sounds all night long. When charged, these buds can deliver soothing sounds for up to ten hours. You’ll get better sleep and wake up feeling refreshed like never before.



Price: $249

10) Best Wellness Tech For Compact Exercise: Mirror Workout System

More people than ever have been kicking their communal workout spaces and staying at home. If you’ve made the switch from your local gym to your home gym, you may be looking to reclaim some space. This mirror workout system from Echelon lets you do just that! Get a gym-quality from home while saving space with this hanging system.

Price: $1,499.99

The Daily Dot may receive a payment in connection with purchases of products or services featured in this article. Read our Ethics Policy to learn more.