Scorpio in your life about to start a new job? Here are some of the best gifts to get them beforehand

Starting a new job can be nerve-wracking, especially if you’re a Scorpio. It’s not that a Scorpio would ever be nervous about excelling at their new job, they’d just be nervous about not having enough of a challenge. If you’re a Scorpio about to start a new job, or you know one who is, here are a few gifts to help ease the transition, and optimize workflow.

Who is Scorpio as a sign?

Scorpio, the scorpion, is the eighth sign of the zodiac and packs a big punch. You might be a Scorpio if you’ve ever been accused of making someone cry because you were being honest, and then turned around and said “who, me?”. Or, if you were born between October 23 and November 21.

Scorpios are among the most assertive and decisive of the zodiac, but they are also some of the most jealous and violent of the zodiac as well. This water sign does not shy away from telling the truth, no matter how harsh it may be.

The best gifts for a Scorpio starting a new job

Best alarm clock to ensure a good night’s sleep for the big day: Loftie

Loftie has designed the ideal smart alarm clock to lull you to sleep and calmly welcome in the morning. With wind-down content like breathwork, stories, and sound baths, through-the-night features like white noise sounds and blackout mode, and wake-up tactics that include a two-phase alarm to gently wake you up and get you out of bed, Loftie is the only way to master sleep.

Best new phone case for a proud Scorpio in the office: Wildflower Scorpio iPhone case

There’s no better way to flaunt your sign than with an emblazoned Scoripo airbrushed Wildflower case. This Scorpio case balances sweet pink and fiery red perfectly, all framed with delicate white sparkles and a black case border.

Beyond their beautiful designs, it’s important to note that Wildflower cases are also known for their durability and protection. A raised outer sandblasted polyurethane black rubber bumper offers an extra layer of screen protection, and the case itself has been designed to handle serious wear and tear.

For visual perfection and sturdy protection, turn to this Scorpio Wildflower case and let the compliments come rolling in.

Price: $35

Best engraved Scorpio water bottle: LaserGram Stainless Steel Water Bottle

Kick plastic to the curb and drink in style with this engravable Scorpio water bottle. Thanks to its insulated stainless steel construction, this water bottle will keep your beverages cold for hours while you sit at your new work desk. You also won’t have to worry about any breaking or damage thanks to the steel.

The engraving on the bottle is included in the price. With 20 characters available, this makes a perfect gift for your Scorpio starting work, and prevents anyone in the office from “accidentally” sharing their drink!

Price: $22.99

Best vibrator for your after-work plans: Lelo Sona Cruise 2

When the Lelo Sona Cruise was unveiled the world of clitoral stimulators took a collective gasp. Its automated cruise control coupled with its groundbreaking sonic wave technology completely stole the clit stimulator show.

With the brand’s new unveiling of the Sona 2 cruise, the best has just gotten better. New Sensonic technology has taken over, providing fast but gentle clitoral stimulation for mind-blowing pleasure and a more gentle sensation. It brings the largest surface area coverage for deep pulsing sensation and offers a wider range of sonic intensities.

The Sona Cruise 2 is designed for clitoral pleasure, whether you’re with a partner or playing solo.

Price: $99.00 – $118.15

Best headphones to tune out the noise: Apple wireless AirPods

Who hasn’t heard of Apple’s wireless AirPods? These baby’s make listening to music or talking on the phone a piece of cake. If your Scorpio’s just scored a job that requires lots of hands-free activity these might be the perfect gift.

For iPhone users, these headphones connect automatically and feature customizable controls. In the settings section, your Scorpio will be able to set each ear to play, stop, or reach Siri. Its charging case ensures you get long-lasting battery so your Scorpio can work non-stop with no worries.

If you’re looking for a handy gift for your Scorpio starting a new job, but also want to get something that will be used day in and day out, these AirPods are the best on the list!

Price: $119.00

Best no-frills planner for 2021-2022: PAPERRAGE 17-month planner

If you know your Scorpio, you know they’re motivated, intense, and persistent. In a new job, what they need most is to stay organized, so why not give them a little help? With this 17-month planner from PaperRage you’ll be handing your Scorpio the keys to work success.

This planner includes high-quality paper, monthly spreads, a schedule tracker, weekly spreads, and blank note space. It also comes in three fun colors; bright yellow, baby pink, and stark black.

Price: $13.95

Best desk organizer: File organizer

What’s worse than desk clutter? For a determined and heady Scorpio, desk clutter can be the difference between a good day, and a terrifying day. If you have a messy Scorpio in your life starting a new job, this desk file organizer might be the best gift for them.

This pack of three desk organizers includes two file and paper holders and one pencil holder in rose gold and gold. The triangle shape on the file holders is desk-friendly and fashionable at the same time and is made of high-quality iron materials.

Price: $26.99

Best gift for Scorpio’s starting a new work from home job: Kana Pro Bamboo Standing Desk

Kana’s Pro Bamboo Standing Desk is perfect for the Scorpio working from home. Its versatility lends itself to the always-changing dynamic of the Scorpio, and allows for an easy and aerodynamic workflow.

The Kana desk comes in two shapes and sizes, one rectangular and one curved. If your Scorpio doesn’t mind sacrificing a little space over comfort, the curved desk might be the way to go. Sizes vary from the smallest at 49” x 29”, to the largest at 72” x 30”.

Built with anti-collision technology, a sturdy frame, and touch-of-the-button rise and fall mechanics, this is one of the best standing desks on the market.

Price: $539.00

