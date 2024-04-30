Y0ur P@ssw0rd S*cks: What to do if TikTok gets banned

Y0ur P@ssw0rd S*cks is a bi-weekly column that answers the most pressing internet security questions web_crawlr readers have to make sure they can navigate the ‘net safely. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

As you’ve undoubtedly heard by now, President Joe Biden signed a bill into law last week that will force TikTok’s owner, China-based Bytedance, to sell the app to a U.S. owner or have it removed from app stores.



The law, which gives TikTok 270 days to make a decision, comes after months of accusations alleging not only surveillance on behalf of the app but ties to the Chinese government.



TikTok CEO Shou Chew has vowed to fight the law, stating in a video on TikTok: “We’re not going anywhere.”

“Make no mistake, this is a ban, a ban on TikTok and a ban on you and your voice,” Chew said to the platform’s 170 million American users. “Politicians may say otherwise. But don’t get confused.”

The law will certainly find itself bound up in the court system as attempts are made by TikTok and its supporters to keep the app available. But what if TikTok refuses to sell? And what if Apple and Google are forced to remove TikTok from their app stores? Will that be the end of TikTok in America?



While many may stop using the app if such a scenario comes to pass, many of TikTok’s most diehard users are unlikely to give up that easily. And luckily, there will be numerous ways to continue accessing TikTok even if the app disappears.

How to use TikTok after a possible ban

The easiest way to continue using TikTok will be to access it through a web browser. Sure, it won’t be as convenient as the app, but it will still allow you to use TikTok from your phone. Simply visit TikTok.com, sign in, and you’re set.



But what if the U.S. decides to block TikTok’s website as well? Investing in a VPN is your best bet. A VPN, or Virtual Private Network, allows you to route your connection through a server in a different location. By doing so, you can trick your browser into believing you are from a country where TikTok isn’t blocked. If you are unfamiliar with VPNs and aren’t sure which one to pick, this column has previously covered the topic.



Beyond a web browser and a VPN, though, is there anything else that can be done? There is one option for Android users. Android can allow users to download apps from outside of the app store. This method isn’t preferable, given the security implications involved in allowing your phone to run unverified apps.



While not all Androids are the same, those willing to take the risk can generally go to Settings, select Security, choose Unknown sources, and click OK and Trust when prompted. From there, you must find the TikTok APK file. This is the file that will install and run the app on your phone. Your best bet is to do your due diligence and find a reputable APK provider online that offers TikTok’s app. Unfortunately, there isn’t a similarly simple option for iPhone as the device’s security settings do not allow users to download and run 3rd party apps.



Given the popularity of TikTok, more options to use the app will likely appear in the coming months if an agreement cannot be reached between Bytedance and the U.S. But keep these options in mind just in case things fall apart.

