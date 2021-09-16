A former ISIS recruit is asking to return to the United Kingdom, her home country, claiming that she no longer is a part of the terrorist organization.

In an interview with Good Morning Britain Wednesday from Syria, Shamima Begum made her case for why she should be allowed back in the U.K.

“If [ISIS] were to come to the gates right now, and say, ‘who wants to join us, and whoever doesn’t join us, we’ll kill them,’ I would rather die. I would rather die than go back to ISIS,” Begum said.

Years ago, Begum, along with two other teenage girls, initially engaged with ISIS on Twitter. She left her home in the United Kingdom to join the extremist group when she was 15.

She claimed in the interview that she never killed anyone and was only involved in the group as a mother and wife. “I’m asking the British people to forgive me because I made a mistake at a very young age,” Begum, now 22, said.

Those who sympathized with Begum argued that she was only a young girl when she first associated with ISIS. They say the group groomed her using extremely effective online propaganda.

Everyone should be horrified at the way Shamina Begum, a girl who was groomed in the UK, is being treated. If you are screaming for her to stay in Syria as ‘punishment’ you’re displaying your prejudice for all to see. Human rights are universal not just for people you agree with. — Mary 💛🇪🇺💚🤍💜😷💉💉 (@running4rights) September 15, 2021

Whatever you think of Shamina Begum (and I find her fairly obnoxious) but she was 15 when she was groomed here in the U.K. thinking she was leaving to live a life of marriage and babies. At 15. That grooming happened here. We need to face up to that we didn’t protect her. #gmb — Diana (@Nevererdofher) September 15, 2021

Other questions why the media gave her any airtime after she fled the country to join an enemy of the state.

ITV giving Shamina Begum airtime. Next news they will have her appearing on I'm a Celeb. — Janet L Ellis🇬🇧🥂⚽️⭐⭐ (@kazbahellis) September 15, 2021

Shamina Begum voluntarily joined ISIS and yet ITV still feel the need to give her airtime when I’m sure there’s a lot more important things in the world they could be covering.. — Benny (@Beno_ldn) September 15, 2021

Begum said that if British citizens were so upset by her actions, “Why don’t you bring me back and put me on trial.”

But the country already revoked her U.K. citizenship. It’s a decision former Home Secretary and current Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Sajid Javid said in an ITV interview he stands by.