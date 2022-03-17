‘People that live in apartments should pay more for deliveries’: Worker shares things he wishes he knew before working at Amazon

An Amazon worker explained the three things he wishes he knew before starting at Amazon.

The video was posted less than a week ago and garnered 170,000 views on the platform.

In the video, @revengekkid shares three things he would have liked to know before taking the job.

“So we got three things that I wish I knew before I started working at Amazon,” he says in the video. “Number one, I wish I would have known how much apartments take up your time. If you have an apartment during the day, and you got houses. Oh no, it’s over. Don’t expect to get off early. Don’t expect to get done fast, because those apartments are going to be taking up so much time because they do not put the pin where they’re at, they put like the front office, so that’s number one.”

Expressing frustration with some aspects of his job, @revengekkid states that he dislikes being asked to help other delivery drivers when he is finished with his own deliveries.

“Number two, if you go faster in the day like I do—I go pretty fast—if you get done super early, they’ll have you go help somebody else. So they say get done as fast as possible, and once you’re done you can go home. But nah, really, if I run, I’m going to have to go help somebody. … I kind of try to make it where I’m jogging a little bit and then running so I don’t have to help nobody.”

He also said he dislikes when multiple “stops” along his delivery route are combined into one.

“The last thing I hate is group stops. There’s stops where three houses count as one stop. And that shit be annoying because you’re really doing like 250 a day. So, the group stops, gotta go. I hate ’em. it’s annoying.”

The video, along with others made by @revengekkid, sparked discussion in the comments section, with other Amazon drivers sharing their experiences.

“Worked there for three months and I would never recommend this job to anyone,” one commenter wrote.

“I did Prime for about six months,” another commenter wrote. “It was cool and all but when they put me in the more countryside, where 80 stops took longer than 200, I had to go.”

“Bro I stopped rushing because I’d end up rescuing someone all the time and they just take they time cause they know someone going to come help them,” a commenter wrote.

Even if they don’t work for Amazon, other commenters expressed their frustrations with making deliveries—especially at apartment complexes.

“The apartment thing reminds me of how DoorDash is,” a commenter wrote. “Getting lost in those and no one to contact because no building numbers or apartment numbers.”

“Yes I worked FedEx apartments slow you down running up and down the stairs of apartments it sucks and we had one slow guy on the team and I always had to help,” another commenter wrote.

“People that live in apartments should pay more for deliveries,” a third wrote.

