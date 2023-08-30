Vivek Ramaswamy, Pete Buttigieg both appearing in old MSNBC clips 20 years ago is driving people mad

The internet is trying to wrap its head around the recently discovered fact that both Vivek Ramaswamy and Pete Buttigieg appeared at town hall events held by MSNBC all the way back in 2003.

Earlier this week, footage of Ramaswamy, who is currently running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, showed the then-18-year-old questioning civil rights leader and presidential candidate Al Sharpton on his political experience.

Clip from 2004 shows 18-year-old Vivek Ramaswamy asking presidential candidate Al Sharpton, “Why should I vote for the one with the least political experience?”. Note: Ramaswamy has no political experience. (Video: MSNBC) pic.twitter.com/QuOxbpJJ0d — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 29, 2023

Incredibly enough, internet users found footage shortly after of Buttigieg, who ran for president in 2020 as a Democrat, asking a question at another town hall event that same year.

The then-21-year-old Buttigieg had appeared at the town hall, held by MSNBC’s Hardball with Chris Matthews, to question then-Democratic presidential candidate Dick Gephardt about the youth vote.

In 2019, Matthews even showed the old clip to Buttigieg while he was a presidential candidate taking questions during an MSNBC town hall.

While many online initially assumed both men appeared at the same event, Buttigieg’s appearance was on Nov. 3, 2003, while Ramaswamy attended one week earlier on Oct. 27, 2003.

The fact that both individuals had appeared on the same show during the same time period prior to becoming presidential candidates themselves quickly produced memes and reactions across social media this week.

“I know I call Vivek the Republican Pete Buttigieg but god damn they were at the same 2004 campaign event?? Wild,” reporter Kyle Kulinski wrote.

I know I call Vivek the Republican Pete Buttigieg but god damn they were at the same 2004 campaign event?? Wild pic.twitter.com/pkDktEv9Uw — Secular Talk🎙 (@KyleKulinski) August 29, 2023

The weirdest thing to understand about Vivek and Buttigieg being at the same televised election Town Hall in 2004 is that cable news actually mattered then! Pre Twitter, pre new media, no real internet presence in politics besides Drudge.



In 2004, cable news truly dominated the… pic.twitter.com/oiUkaqtrw6 — Katherine Boyle (@KTmBoyle) August 29, 2023

Some noted that both men were attending Harvard University at the time, a likely explanation for why they were chosen to attend. Others compared the incident to a “Disney Channel original series.”

“I know some people are shocked that Secretary Pete Buttigieg & Vivek Ramaswamy both showed up on @MSNBC’s Hardball when they were young to ask the 04 presidential candidates questions at a town hall, but it makes sense once you realize it happened while they were both at Harvard,” another added.

I know some people are shocked that Secretary Pete Buttigieg & Vivek Ramaswamy both showed up on @MSNBC's Hardball when they were young to ask the 04 presidential candidates questions at a town hall, but it makes sense once you realize it happened while they were both at Harvard. https://t.co/JWCckLPRMQ — Sergio Grant (@sgrant525) August 30, 2023

This is a Disney Channel original series pic.twitter.com/cO0esjl014 — Populism Updates (@PopulismUpdates) August 29, 2023

Many conservatives, however, immediately responded to the revelation with conspiracy theories.

A popular far-right Twitter user argued that the occurrence proved that “something strange” was going on.

“Ok what the hell is going on. Pete Buttigieg and Big Pharma Vivek both getting called to ask questions on MSNBC?! Both running for President in their late 30s?! Both getting money from the Soros family?! Something strange going on here…”

Right-wing commentator Ian Miles Cheong likewise brought up the incident while stating that he had “so many questions.”

“Vivek Ramaswamy claims he wasn’t politically engaged in the past, yet here he is on MSNBC asking a Democratic presidential candidate questions,” he wrote. “Democrat Pete Buttigieg was also present as a questioner. I have so many questions.”

Vivek Ramaswamy claims he wasn’t politically engaged in the past, yet here he is on MSNBC asking a Democratic presidential candidate questions. Democrat Pete Buttigieg was also present as a questioner. I have so many questions. https://t.co/NP4HujOP2f — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 29, 2023

Since failing to secure the Democratic nomination in 2020, Buttigieg went on to secure a position with the current administration of President Joe Biden as Secretary of Transportation. Ramaswamy, known best for his history in the tech field, is currently trailing former President Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) in Republican primary polls.