Video shows Mel Gibson saluting Donald Trump at UFC fight

It is not clear in the video if Trump acknowledged Gibson's salute.

Published Jul 12, 2021   Updated Jul 12, 2021, 3:01 pm CDT

Actor Mel Gibson can be seen on video saluting former President Donald Trump at a UFC fight over the weekend.

Trump attended the event in Las Vegas on Saturday night, where he reportedly received applause and boos. The fight was between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

Presumably one of the people who cheered the former president was Gibson, as he was shown on video saluting Trump as he walked through the crowd.

Video from the event shows Gibson, who made antisemitic remarks to a police officer in 2006, saluting the former president behind a group of people as he walks through the crowd, waving.

It is not clear in the video if Trump acknowledged Gibson’s salute. Considering he was waving to a large group of people, it seems possible he didn’t notice the actor.

Besides Trump and Gibson, other high-profile people also attended the fight including singer Justin Bieber, NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., actress Megan Fox, and NBA star Kevin Durant, according to CBS Sports.

*First Published: Jul 12, 2021, 3:00 pm CDT

Andrew Wyrich is the deputy tech editor at the Daily Dot. Andrew has written for USA Today, NorthJersey.com, and other newspapers and websites. His work has been recognized by the Society of the Silurians, Investigative Reporters & Editors (IRE), and the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ).

