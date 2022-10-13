Google reverses course, approves Truth Social for app store

Truth Social, former President Donald Trump’s social media app, was approved by Google to go on its Google Play store, according to a post from the company.

The approval gives Truth Social access to nearly half of all smartphone users in the U.S., which rely on the Android operating system and the Google Play Store to download apps on their phones.

Google Play seems to have reversed course with this announcement, coming after an August decision where they restricted the app for not having “effective systems for moderating user-generated content” as part of the terms and service of the app.

In a press release, Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes said it was a “pleasure to work with Google, and we’re glad they helped us to finally bring Truth Social to all Americans, regardless of what device they use.”

Truth Social has been a source of controversy since its launch earlier this year, with executives routinely pushing QAnon conspiracy theories and the app struggling with its advertised pro-free speech policies. The app has largely floundered, failing to retain a steady user base. It reportedly owes its web hosting service over $1 million.

Shares of Digital World Acquisition Group, the company which aims to take Truth Social public, soared during premarket trading Thursday after the Google Play announcement. But DWAC has faced financial troubles as well and has yet to gain the board support needed to approve a merger with Truth Social, as investors have pulled out millions and the company moved its address to a UPS store.

Google did not respond to a request for comment.