Former President Donald Trump appeared to question Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ (R) sexuality in a Truth Social post on Monday.

“Ron DeSanctimonious will probably find out about FALSE ACCUSATIONS & FAKE STORIES sometime in the future, as he gets older, wiser, and better known, when he’s unfairly and illegally attacked by a woman, even classmates that are “underage” (or possibly a man!). I’m sure he will want to fight these misfits just like I do!” Trump wrote.

Trump then posted a screenshot of a story from left-wing digital influencer Meidas Touch about DeSantis allegedly partying with underage girls at a Georgia school where he was a teacher. Just last month, Trump posted a photo from the same story, seemingly accusing DeSantis of potentially grooming underage girls. The photos originally appeared in the Hill Reporter.

The person in the photo has never been identified as DeSantis, nor have the women in the photo. It is unclear if the women are underage, as Trump claimed.

“That’s not Ron, is it? He would never do such a thing!” he said.

According to Rolling Stone senior reporter Asawin Suebsaeng, Trump accused DeSantis of being gay in a phone call last year after DeSantis won his gubernatorial reelection in a landslide.

The post appeared to stun Fox News anchor Brett Baier, who read it on air.

Brett Baier reads Donald Trump's Truth Social post attacking Ron DeSantis live on Fox:



"We're in a surreal place right now." pic.twitter.com/mhgrohteod — Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) March 20, 2023

The post from Trump seems to reference comments made by DeSantis on Monday that prodded the former president over alleged hush-money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels made by Trump, which are being investigated by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Brigg.

“Look, I don’t know what goes into paying hush money to a porn star to secure silence over some type of alleged affair—I just, I can’t speak to that,” DeSantis said at a Florida state college appearance, gaining applause from the audience, according to the Washington Post.

While DeSantis hasn’t officially announced his bid for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, a battle for the nomination between the Florida governor and the former president is expected.

DeSantis has been traveling to early primary states to promote his new book and was notably silent over the weekend when Trump claimed he would be indicted on Tuesday.