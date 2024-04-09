‘Sacrificing babies to win’: Trump’s pro-life base thought his big announcement fell well short

Yesterday morning, former President Donald Trump posted a video on Truth Social detailing his position on abortion in 2024.

In it, he said that in line with the Supreme Court’s 2022 Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision, abortion’s legality “will be” left up to the states.

Trump notably did not endorse a possible national abortion ban, despite saying only weeks ago he was considering supporting a 15-week federal restriction.

While some of his supporters thought his deference to the Supreme Court decision was strategic—abortion has been a losing issue for Republicans since Roe v. Wade was overturned—other stringent anti-abortionists felt left behind by his statements.

In the video, Trump did not explicitly say he would not back a national, 15-week abortion ban—he did say, however, that the Republican party “should always be on the side of the miracle of life,” parents, and children. His video is being heralded as a clever way to bypass abortion ahead of the 2024 general election, in a country where the majority does not support full abortion bans.

“Masterful statement by Trump on abortion. Pro-Life leaders I’ve spoken to are very happy,” Charlie Kirk, a right-wing activist, tweeted. “He’s 100% right. If we don’t win elections, we get zero of what we want. Without political power, Democrats will make abortion the law of the land.”

Masterful statement by Trump on abortion. Pro-Life leaders I've spoken to are very happy.



Trump is clear on the moral position of abortion, reiterated he is glad Roe was repealed, and then sends it back to the states for this battle to be waged.



Major credit to President Trump… https://t.co/9HmZTaw0pC — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) April 8, 2024

But some anti-abortionists felt Trump sacrificed too much when he didn’t endorse a national abortion ban in his video.

“‘I’m fine with sacrificing babies to win elections,'” @harmonizedgrace tweeted, summarizing Trump’s stance. “Fully disagree. I have no interest in being ‘reasonable’ when it comes to killing babies.”

“Abortion is murder, we cannot compromise that,” @jessehughsnc tweeted. “I pray that @realDonaldTrump changes his stances and fires whatever fool told him it was a good idea to put out this statement.”

“Donald Trump is willing to sell out human life for power,” @genecurch1776 tweeted.

By far Trump’s most influential critic on his abortion statement is Sen. Lindsay Graham (R-S.C.). Graham said he disagrees with Trump’s remarks and will continue to push for a 15-week national abortion ban.

“The pro-life movement has always been about the wellbeing of the unborn child,” Graham said. “Not geography.”

In response, Trump went on defense in more Truth Social posts, saying Graham and others critical of him “should study the 10th Amendment and States’ Rights.”

He also rebutted the arguments of his detractors, noting the need to win first before enacting laws.

“When they do, they should proudly get on with helping Republicans to WIN ELECTIONS,” Trump wrote. “Rather than making it impossible for them to do so!”

