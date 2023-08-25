Fulton County Sheriff’s office releases Trump mugshot

After Donald Trump turned himself in to be arrested, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office released a defiant mugshot of the former president, reported CNN.

Provided by the Fulton County Sherrif’s Office

Wearing a red tie and blue suit and staring sternly into the camera, Trump was photographed and processed before flying out of the state on his signature TRUMP plane.

Trump was charged with election interference by Fulton County DA Fani Willis, along with 18 other defendants.

This mugshot, unlike others which went viral in the hours leading up to Trump’s booking, is real.

Trump was listed as being 6’3″ and 215lbs in Fulton County jail records, with blonde or strawberry blond hair.

Before getting back on his plane, he told reporters that it was a sad day for America that he couldn’t challenge an election he claimed was full of fraud.