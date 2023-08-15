These are the 12 tweets that helped get Trump indicted

A Georgia grand jury indicted former President Donald Trump and 18 of his allies on Monday on charges connected to efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

The nearly 100-page indictment listed 41 criminal counts, including racketeering.

“Trump and the other Defendants charged in this indictment refused to accept that Trump had lost, and they knowingly and willfully joined a conspiracy to unlawfully change the outcome of the election in favor of Trump,” the introduction of the indictment reads.

The indictment went on to lay out 161 different racketeering activities and “overt acts” in efforts to overturn the election.

Of the 161 overt acts, 12 were tweets posted by Trump. They are:

1. A tweet posted on Dec. 3, 2020, in which Trump promoted One America News Network’s coverage. The network was later hit with lawsuits from Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic over allegations of voting machine fraud in the 2020 elections.

Georgia hearings now on @OANN. Amazing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2020

2. A tweet in which Trump falsely claimed “ballot stuffing” occurred in Georgia

Wow! Blockbuster testimony taking place right now in Georgia. Ballot stuffing by Dems when Republicans were forced to leave the large counting room. Plenty more coming, but this alone leads to an easy win of the State! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2020

3. A tweet where he made more allegations of ballot stuffing

People in Georgia got caught cold bringing in massive numbers of ballots and putting them in “voting” machines. Great job @BrianKempGA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2020

4. A tweet where Trump criticized Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) while promoting his fraud allegations

Gee, what a surprise. Has anyone informed the so-called (says he has no power to do anything!) Governor @BrianKempGA & his puppet Lt. Governor @GeoffDuncanGA, that they could easily solve this mess, & WIN. Signature verification & call a Special Session. So easy! https://t.co/5cb4QdYzpU — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2020

5. A tweet calling Kemp a “fool” and calling for signature verification of ballots

What a fool Governor @BrianKempGA of Georgia is. Could have been so easy, but now we have to do it the hard way. Demand this clown call a Special Session and open up signature verification, NOW. Otherwise, could be a bad day for two GREAT Senators on January 5th. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2020

6. A tweet promoting OANN and Newsmax’s coverage of “the Georgia Election overturn”

Hearings from Atlanta on the Georgia Election overturn now being broadcast. Check it out. @OANN @newsmax and many more. @BrianKempGA should resign from office. He is an obstructionist who refuses to admit that we won Georgia, BIG! Also won the other Swing States. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 30, 2020

7. A tweet promoting election “overturn” coverage on Right Side Broadcasting Network

Hearings from Atlanta on the Georgia Election overturn now being broadcast LIVE via @RSBNetwork! https://t.co/ogBvLbKfqG — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 30, 2020

8. A tweet alleging that “Massive VOTER FRAUD” occurred in Georgia and it could be flipped

We now have far more votes than needed to flip Georgia in the Presidential race. Massive VOTER FRAUD took place. Thank you to the Georgia Legislature for today’s revealing meeting! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 30, 2020

9. A tweet dubbing Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger “unwilling” to answer questions about voter fraud conspiracies pushed by Trump

I spoke to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger yesterday about Fulton County and voter fraud in Georgia. He was unwilling, or unable, to answer questions such as the “ballots under table” scam, ballot destruction, out of state “voters”, dead voters, and more. He has no clue! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2021

10. Trump’s Jan. 5 tweet—the day before the election was certified—falsely promoting the idea that then-Vice President Mike Pence could help overturn the results

The Vice President has the power to reject fraudulently chosen electors. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2021

11. Trump’s tweet promoting the idea again that Pence could reject certifying the results: “If [Pence] comes through for us, we will win the Presidency,” Trump tweeted on Jan. 6, ahead of Pence’s decision to certify the election as a win for President Joe Biden.

If Vice President @Mike_Pence comes through for us, we will win the Presidency. Many States want to decertify the mistake they made in certifying incorrect & even fraudulent numbers in a process NOT approved by their State Legislatures (which it must be). Mike can send it back! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

12. Another Jan. 6 tweet in which Trump told Pence that “this is a time for extreme courage!”

States want to correct their votes, which they now know were based on irregularities and fraud, plus corrupt process never received legislative approval. All Mike Pence has to do is send them back to the States, AND WE WIN. Do it Mike, this is a time for extreme courage! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

Trump has dismissed the indictment as “election interference” carried out by his opponents.

“WITCH HUNT!” he wrote on Truth Social Tuesday morning.