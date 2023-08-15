These are the 12 tweets that helped get Trump indicted

A Georgia grand jury indicted former President Donald Trump and 18 of his allies on Monday on charges connected to efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
The nearly 100-page indictment listed 41 criminal counts, including racketeering.
“Trump and the other Defendants charged in this indictment refused to accept that Trump had lost, and they knowingly and willfully joined a conspiracy to unlawfully change the outcome of the election in favor of Trump,” the introduction of the indictment reads.
The indictment went on to lay out 161 different racketeering activities and “overt acts” in efforts to overturn the election.
Of the 161 overt acts, 12 were tweets posted by Trump. They are:
1. A tweet posted on Dec. 3, 2020, in which Trump promoted One America News Network’s coverage. The network was later hit with lawsuits from Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic over allegations of voting machine fraud in the 2020 elections.
2. A tweet in which Trump falsely claimed “ballot stuffing” occurred in Georgia
3. A tweet where he made more allegations of ballot stuffing
4. A tweet where Trump criticized Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) while promoting his fraud allegations
5. A tweet calling Kemp a “fool” and calling for signature verification of ballots
6. A tweet promoting OANN and Newsmax’s coverage of “the Georgia Election overturn”
7. A tweet promoting election “overturn” coverage on Right Side Broadcasting Network
8. A tweet alleging that “Massive VOTER FRAUD” occurred in Georgia and it could be flipped
9. A tweet dubbing Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger “unwilling” to answer questions about voter fraud conspiracies pushed by Trump
10. Trump’s Jan. 5 tweet—the day before the election was certified—falsely promoting the idea that then-Vice President Mike Pence could help overturn the results
11. Trump’s tweet promoting the idea again that Pence could reject certifying the results: “If [Pence] comes through for us, we will win the Presidency,” Trump tweeted on Jan. 6, ahead of Pence’s decision to certify the election as a win for President Joe Biden.
12. Another Jan. 6 tweet in which Trump told Pence that “this is a time for extreme courage!”
Trump has dismissed the indictment as “election interference” carried out by his opponents.
“WITCH HUNT!” he wrote on Truth Social Tuesday morning.