Trump says Harris’ economic plan is as short as ‘Run, Spot, Run’

During tonight’s presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, Trump bashed Harris for copying President Joe Biden’s economic plan, which he claimed is “like four sentences.”

He also likened the apparent short length of Harris’ plan to “run, Spot, run,” a reference to the children’s book series Read with Dick and Jane, which debuted in the 1930s.

Trump is now being made fun of online for referencing a series of books that is almost a hundred years old—and for saying that the phrase “run, Spot, run” is “four sentences.”

“She doesn’t have a plan. She copied Biden’s plan,” Trump said during the debate. “And it’s like four sentences. Like ‘run, Spot, run.’”

In the book series, which is used to help teach children how to read, Spot is the name of a dog character.

Run spot run – I’m dead 🤣 pic.twitter.com/dSOvCxoQ8B — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) September 11, 2024

“Run spot run is a reference so old it’s running for U.S. Senate,” @DarkBrandon, Biden’s official meme X account, tweeted.

“Run Spot Run is not 4 sentences,” writer Wajahat Ali tweeted.

Others flamed Trump for the rudimentary reference.

“Trump compared Harris’s plan to Run Spot Run,” Skylar Johnson, a former Democratic New York State Senate candidate tweeted, “also known as the only book he’s ever come close to finishing.”

Trump compared Harris’s plan to Run Spot Run, also known as the only book he’s ever come close to finishing — Skyler Johnson (@SkylerforNY) September 11, 2024

Mostly, though, people were just baffled that he said “run, Spot, run” at all, and tweeted the phrase by itself.

“Run spot run!” conservative commentator Tomi Lahren tweeted.

Run spot run!!!! — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) September 11, 2024

“Run spot run is crazy lmfaooo,” another X user said.

Harris has been criticized for recently updating her website with new policies several months after taking over for Biden, which some critics still found paltry.

