Exoneration or AI: Trump, supporters split on audio of former president discussing classified documents

Last night, CNN published damning audio it obtained of former President Donald Trump discussing documents at the heart of his classified material case, where he appears to share a plan to attack Iran with an unidentified woman.

“It is highly confidential … secret information,” he said.

The audio appears to be one instance, cited in the charges against Trump, of him sharing classified material with individuals who did not have the proper security clearance.

On Truth Social, Trump raged against the leak to the press, calling it an “exoneration.”

“The Deranged Special Prosecutor, Jack Smith, working in conjunction with the DOJ & FBI, illegally leaked and ‘spun’ a tape and transcript of me which is actually an exoneration, rather than what they would have you believe. This continuing Witch Hunt is another ELECTION INTERFERENCE Scam. They are cheaters and thugs!”

While Trump somehow found the audio cleared him, his supporters online believed it to be damning, trying to claim the clip was created by artificial intelligence.

“This reeks of fake news,” said one. “Possibly ai. The audio is so perfect in its damnation of Trump.”

This wreaks of fake news. Possibly ai. The audio is so perfect in its damnation of Trump. Not only does he discuss the papers confidentiality, he makes a point that he can longer declassify them (which means as president, he could declassify that easily). pic.twitter.com/T0SN3xE41B — olymp1a 🏴‍☠️ (@notolymp1a) June 27, 2023

“The ‘audio of Trump’ (possibly AI?) was a total nothingburger,” wrote another.

The "audio of Trump" (possibly AI?) was a total nothingburger. — James Rossi 🇺🇸 (@realjamesrossi) June 27, 2023

AI and computers can create audio/video that is fake. I do not believe Trump said this. Manufactured — Chickadee (@MimiGlandon) June 27, 2023

Fans of Ron DeSantis, Trump’s opponent in the 2024 Republican primary, relished in the response from Trump supporters.

“Being a DeSantis supporter means I don’t have to do mental gymnastics every day to defend Donald Trump,” one wrote.

Calling the Trump audio AI. 🤣 🤣 🤣



Called it. https://t.co/zGGkGh3yGx — Say When 🐊 (@Ethos828) June 27, 2023

Being a DeSantis supporter means I don’t have to do mental gymnastics every day to defend Donald Trump, such as suggesting audio tapes of him sharing classified docs “might be AI.”



It’s a luxury to support a candidate with a brain because it means I don’t have to put my own… — Trey says Heavy D is inevitable 🐊 (@PowerOwn45) June 27, 2023

While there isn’t an actual strong argument for the audio being AI, a number of people said they were convinced the clip was real when the recording ended with Trump calling for someone to bring him a soda.

Just gonna keep tweeting this because the tape is so gobsmacking.



Trump: "See as president I could have declassified it. Now I can't, you know, but this is still a secret."



Staffer: "Now we have a problem."



And then he asks for more cokes.pic.twitter.com/eaO2d8iN9T — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) June 27, 2023

“At first I thought that leaked Trump audio could have been AI generated fake, but when he alighted Anthony Weiner and demanded more Cokes, I knew it was real,” said one user.