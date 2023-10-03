‘A new low’: Trump shares courtroom sketch of himself on trial next to Jesus

Former President Donald Trump shared a drawing of himself sitting next to Jesus in court on Monday following the first day of his fraud trial in New York City.

In a post to his social media platform Truth Social, Trump published a screenshot from X showing a courtroom-style sketch of himself and the religious figure.

The screenshot came from the account of the notorious conspiracy theorist known as Dom Lucre, who famously was spared from permanent suspension by X owner Elon Musk after sharing child abuse material to the platform.

“This is the most accurate court sketch of all time,” Lucre wrote. “Because nobody could have made it this far alone.”

The post from Trump was quickly labeled as “trending” on Truth Social, where countless users flooded the former president’s replies with other memes heralding him as being ordained by God.

Others argued that despite his countless setbacks, impeachments, and criminal charges, Trump would never be defeated due to his divine protection.

“This man’s enemies are many. He’s hated, reviled, and mocked unmercifully,” one user responded. “He is this generation’s Daniel in the lion’s den and yet he hasn’t been devoured. When God is with you, nobody can stand against you.”

Over on X, however, users saw Trump’s promotion of the image in a much different light.

“Just when you think he’s stooped to a new low, he gets even more offensive,” one user wrote. “Trump posts ‘court sketch’ image of himself seated next to Jesus in court. Who, exactly, are these MAGA rubes that still support him? All of you should be ashamed of yourselves.”

Countless users also accused supporters of Trump of belonging to a cult for repeatedly comparing him to Jesus.

The bizarre image comes amid Trump’s ongoing legal battle in Manhattan, where prosecutors have accused the former president of grossly exaggerating the value of his properties in order to get favorable bank loans.

Trump is currently leading in the race for the GOP nomination by a wide margin, despite refusing to participate in last week’s presidential debate.