Alabama IVF vote provokes Trump video addressing abortion

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Tuesdays our Senior Reporter Tricia Crimmins explains the legislation that is captivating the internet in her “Digital Democracy” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

The Bill:

In February, the Alabama Supreme Court decided that frozen embryos have the same rights as children in the state. The ruling was met with sharp criticism from proponents of in vitro fertilization (IVF), a medical process that helps combat fertility issues, as the ruling would make the destruction of embryos considered murder. Some IVF clinics in the state paused —or are still pausing —services in fear that staff could be prosecuted for any damage, accidental or otherwise, to embryos.



In response, the Alabama state legislature “ scrambled ” to draft a bill to create legal immunity for IVF workers so clinics could resume services. And on February 29, both the Alabama state House and Senate passed bills to grant legal protections for IVF clinics. The bills were signed into law on March 6.

The Backlash:

The entire situation—a red state Supreme Court ruling essentially against IVF and the state’s legislators creating legal immunity for medical professionals who work in IVF—has begged the question of where the Republican party stands on IVF nationally. (Alabama’s fiasco inspired a similar bill in Iowa , which state Republicans ended up blocking.)



On Monday, former President Donald Trump , the party’s presidential nominee and de facto leader (seemed to) answer that question in a video he posted on Truth Social . In it, he took responsibility for the overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022 and reiterated the U.S. Supreme Court ’s ruling that abortion laws and the rights of embryos will be left up to states.



“Now it’s up to the states to do the right thing,” Trump said in the video. He also clarified that he is in support of abortions in situations of rape, incest, and to protect the life of the mother.

The Background:

Only weeks ago, Trump said he was considering supporting a 15-week national abortion ban—with the aforementioned exceptions in order to not alienate potential voters. In his video, he doesn’t mention a national abortion ban and only reiterates states’ rights on deciding abortion legality state wide.



And Trump’s tepid position angered Congressional Republicans, too. In a statement yesterday, Senator Lindsay Graham (R-S.C.) said he disagreed with Trump’s remarks and pushed for a 15-week national abortion ban.



“I will continue to advocate that there should be a national minimum standard limiting abortion at fifteen weeks because the child is capable of feeling pain,” Graham said. “With exceptions for rape, incest and life of the mother.”

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.