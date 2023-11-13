‘Thanking God her contract ended’: Everyone wants to know what happens to Tim Scott’s ‘girlfriend’ after he suspends presidential campaign

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) announced late Sunday night that he would be suspending his 2024 campaign for president.

Scott revealed the news on Fox last night.

Tim Scott has dropped out of the race for President, just days after introducing his new girlfriend. pic.twitter.com/9WIAPGwQVS — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) November 13, 2023

The move was unsurprising, as Scott, in months of running, never was able to break out on the national scene or poll above the low single digits.

“I don’t think they’re saying ‘no,'” Scott said of voters’ response to his candidacy. “I think they’re saying, ‘not now.”

But he did have one brief moment in the sun when, at the most recent debate, Scott unveiled his long-rumored but never-before-seen girlfriend.

Scott, a perpetual bachelor, faced rumors and insinuations throughout his career. But when he hopped into the race, he just so happened to note that he did, in fact, have a girlfriend.

Mindy Noce is a design and renovation manager who lives in Charleston, South Carolina.

In a piece about her before her identity was revealed, Scott said he hesitated to subject her to the rigors of a campaign.

Luckily for Noce, she only had to endure just four days of whatever spotlight was on Scott’s campaign, as he officially called it quits late last night.

Online, people who considered the relationship dubious at best joked that Scott now had plenty more time to spend with her.

Tim Scott Girlfriend Memes

“Tim Scott drops out of the presidential race claiming he wants to spend more time with his girlfriend,” wrote one user.

“I know Tim Scott’s ‘girlfriend’ is over there thanking God that her contract ended early,” joked another.

I know Tim Scott's "girlfriend" is over there thanking God that her contract ended early. https://t.co/XNgzdAcXah pic.twitter.com/z45Vze5Q1L — GirlTyler (@sheistyler) November 13, 2023

Tim Scott drops out of the presidential race claiming he wants to spend more time with his girlfriend. pic.twitter.com/IyPWtdc524 — Marlene Robertson (@marlene4719) November 13, 2023

So what am I supposed to do with my wedding gift for Sen. Tim Scott and his bea— ….er…umm girlfriend?



The romance was just oozing through.



pic.twitter.com/rHlwTICvAy — The Uncultured Black (@camarawilliams) November 13, 2023

Tim Scott's girlfriend asks, "But I'm still being paid through the end of the month, right?" pic.twitter.com/sYYVDKdah3 — Spocko (@spockosbrain) November 13, 2023

Scott is the second big-name Republican to drop out in recent weeks, after former Vice President Mike Pence.

Scott said that the experience was truly eye-opening and that he loved America more “today” than when he kicked off his campaign in May.