tim scott

‘Thanking God her contract ended’: Everyone wants to know what happens to Tim Scott’s ‘girlfriend’ after he suspends presidential campaign

She had a very brief moment in the sun.

Posted on Nov 13, 2023

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) announced late Sunday night that he would be suspending his 2024 campaign for president.

Scott revealed the news on Fox last night.

The move was unsurprising, as Scott, in months of running, never was able to break out on the national scene or poll above the low single digits.

“I don’t think they’re saying ‘no,'” Scott said of voters’ response to his candidacy. “I think they’re saying, ‘not now.”

But he did have one brief moment in the sun when, at the most recent debate, Scott unveiled his long-rumored but never-before-seen girlfriend.

Scott, a perpetual bachelor, faced rumors and insinuations throughout his career. But when he hopped into the race, he just so happened to note that he did, in fact, have a girlfriend.

Mindy Noce is a design and renovation manager who lives in Charleston, South Carolina.

In a piece about her before her identity was revealed, Scott said he hesitated to subject her to the rigors of a campaign.

Luckily for Noce, she only had to endure just four days of whatever spotlight was on Scott’s campaign, as he officially called it quits late last night.

Online, people who considered the relationship dubious at best joked that Scott now had plenty more time to spend with her.

Tim Scott Girlfriend Memes

“Tim Scott drops out of the presidential race claiming he wants to spend more time with his girlfriend,” wrote one user.

“I know Tim Scott’s ‘girlfriend’ is over there thanking God that her contract ended early,” joked another.

Scott is the second big-name Republican to drop out in recent weeks, after former Vice President Mike Pence.

Scott said that the experience was truly eye-opening and that he loved America more “today” than when he kicked off his campaign in May.

*First Published: Nov 13, 2023, 8:47 am CST

David Covucci is the senior politics and technology editor at the Daily Dot, covering the nexus between Washington and Silicon Valley.

