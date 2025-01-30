TikTok users refuse to let President Donald Trump ignore the skyrocketing egg prices after he said on the campaign trail that he would “end inflation” on Day 1.

On the app, posters are trying to steer the conversation back to the economy—and the shock of a $15 dozen—at a time when Trump is focused mainly on demonizing diversity and immigration.

One user launched a series to report on the price of eggs every single day of Trump’s second term. It has since evolved from covering her local community to a spreadsheet tracking regional and nationwide prices.

“I welcome you to a new series called Day One of 1,461 Days where I report on the price of eggs for the entirety of the Trump Presidency,” said user @magdacious in her first post on Jan. 20.

She now has nearly 100,000 followers on TikTok.

Another juxtaposed an old clip of Vice President JD Vance criticizing the Biden administration for the high prices of eggs in 2024, before the video jumped to present day, where egg prices are even higher.

“When Kamala took office, we’re short of $1.50 a dozen. Now a dozen eggs will cost you around $4 thanks to Kamala Harris’ inflationary policies. We can do so much better. We certainly will,” said Vance in September 2024.

Commented one user, “This isn’t aging well right now…”

During the campaign, Trump repeatedly promised to bring down the prices of groceries. But despite his populist promise to “end inflation” on Day 1, he later told Time it is “very hard” to do.

@bradbeauregardj Donald Trump promised to end inflation on day 1, but all he has are these profound thoughts on the supply chain 😂 he has no clue what to do about grocery prices ♬ original sound – Brad Bo

The spike in egg prices has been attributed to factors outside the government’s control, though, mainly a massive bird flu outbreak. Earlier this week, the country’s second-largest egg producer, Rose Acre Farms, said that tests confirmed avian flu at their Indiana facility.

Given the current method of handling bird flu is to euthanize entire flocks at farms, regardless of anything Trump does, retail egg prices are expected to increase at least 20% this year, according to a price outlook from the Department of Agriculture.



Which led one TikToker to an ingenious solution.

Use the high price as an easy but expensive gift for Valentine’s Day.

