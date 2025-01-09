Catturd, Thomas Massie feud erupts over paid influence allegations

Catturd, a prominent right-wing influencer on X, hinted he may bring a defamation lawsuit against Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) after intense feuding erupted over the libertarian-leaning lawmaker dubbing Catturd and another major account “nenarded paid influencers.”

“Who are the most nenarded paid influencers on this platform? Does anyone else compete with Cat poop and DC drainage for this title?” Massie asked on Monday.

Catturd hit back: “I’ve never taken a dime from any political party or organizations. I ratio you at will with half my brain tied behind my back for free.”

DC Draino, the other account in question, run by Rogan O’Handley, similarly fired back: “Nobody pays me to call out your support of Kevin McCarthy as Speaker and your approval to raise Joe Biden’s debt ceiling.”

Both accounts, as influencers, have made money from posting on X, with Catturd mentioning he had received “huge” payouts from X and O’Handley stating he gets “paid to post ads like every other influencer and media outlet, and have never denied that.”

But both accounts firmly reject accusations of being “paid” influencers. X’s Community Note function, however, disagreed.

O’Handley deleted one post calling out Massie’s “hypocrisy and anti-Trump obstructionism” for free after it received a Community Note pointing out that his LLC had received $164,000 to promote the unsuccessful Amendment 3 in Florida, which would have legalized recreational marijuana.

“Yesterday we exposed paid influencer DC Drainage for misleading the public. It was so blatant that he got community-noted and deleted his post,” Massie boasted on Tuesday. “Some say exposing X grifters is beneath my office, but my constituents deserve to know.”

O’Handley countered that “the community note was about a completely unrelated issue,” and separately clarified that there were no posts about Amendment 3 on X—only on Instagram—and that he “made it clear on every post…that the post was sponsored by the PAC.”

O’Handley also acknowledged he’d taken a PPP loan during COVID-19 to keep afloat but was repaying it.

While O’Handley’s last post directed at Massie concluded that it’s “very sad to see him spiral in public like this,” Catturd is still firing away.

On Wednesday night, Catturd hinted at a potential defamation suit, writing: “Remember when Trump-hating [Massie], on his official Congress account, unprovoked, attacked me a few days ago claiming I was a paid grifter who was paid for my political opinions? I do.”

“So him and his team of cringe butthurt DeSimp losers did every kind of research trying to prove I was wrong? They couldn’t,” he continued, referencing Massie’s endorsement of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) during the 2024 presidential primaries. “Because they’re liars. I’ve never taken a dime. So what did Tommy do – The most honorable guy according to himself in history … did he say … My team has looked into this and Catturd is right he’s never taken a dime from anyone?”

“Nope … This is a slam dunk defamation lawsuit. Stay tuned.”

While Catturd said the jab from Massie was unprovoked, in the days leading up to the “nenarded” post, both Catturd and DC Draino took digs at Massie.

Catturd’s dig came in response to Massie quipping to former Rep. Matt Gaetz that his prediction Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.) would win re-election as speaker on a first ballot “didn’t age well” after the first ballot seemed to fail.

Johnson did win on the first ballot but only after holdouts changed their votes, which came after Massie’s tweet.

“Neither did this,” Catturd swiped, including a screenshot of a headline detailing Massie’s endorsement of DeSantis.

After one Massie supporter asked “so what…he chose a good guy that didn’t get the nomination,” Catturd replied with four laugh-crying emojis and four clown emojis.

O’Handley, on the other hand, offered much more direct criticism of Massie.

“You supported McCarthy for Speaker, raised Biden’s debt ceiling, and endorsed against Trump in the primary,” O’Handley rebuked on Saturday. after Massie voted against re-electing Johnson as Speaker. “This wasn’t some ‘principled stand.’ You’re just a Never Trumper.”

“And don’t even get me started on how hard you fought to protect Adam Schiff from censure (who viciously attacked Trump),” he added. “People see through the act now.”

The feuding has left right-wingers online sorely divided.

“Massie is a duly elected superstar representing the people. Catturd is not,” commented one person.

“Thomas Massie > Catturd,” posted someone else.

“I proudly stand with Thomas Massie. Catturd, DC Draino and other grifters don’t actually care about principled conservatism,” declared one commenter. “All they want is clicks they don’t actually want real conservatism.”

“If Catturd actually goes though with this lawsuit, I may have to go watch his embarrassing loss in person,” wrote another fan of Massie. “I also hope Massie counter sues him.”

And Catturd and DC Draino have plenty of folks taking their side as well.

“Massie is not MAGA if yall haven’t noticed yet,” criticized one user.

“His DeSantis inspired TDS is showing,” replied another person. “He was called out for not voting for Mike Johnson and had his feelings hurt.”

“I’m old enough to remember when Catturd arrived on the scene. He was loved *instantly* for his incredible content,” praised someone else. “He’s a Patriot and has fought relentlessly for this country, earning the accolades of many across the globe. What has Massive done? [NOTHING] Nobody believes Rep. Massie, he’s just pissed off a Catturd gets more action than he ever will.”

